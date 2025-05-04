Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Will target…’: Iran responds to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's warning post Houthi airport attack

ByHT News Desk
May 05, 2025 12:00 AM IST

The remarks come after Israeli PM said that Tel Aviv would respond to the Houthi attack on the David Ben-Gurion Airport at the ‘time and place of our choosing’.

Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said on Sunday that Tehran will strike back if the United States or Israel attacks the country.

Israeli emergency services clear a road outside Israel's Ben Gurion airport after a missile reportedly launched from Yemen struck near the facility on May 4, 2025.(AFP)
Israeli emergency services clear a road outside Israel's Ben Gurion airport after a missile reportedly launched from Yemen struck near the facility on May 4, 2025.(AFP)

The remarks come after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Tel Aviv would respond to the Houthi attack on the David Ben-Gurion Airport at the ‘time and place of our choosing’ to Iran.

"If this war is initiated by the US or the Zionist regime (Israel), Iran will target their interests, bases, and forces - wherever they may be and whenever deemed necessary," Nasirzadeh told Iranian state TV.

Netanyahu on Sunday vowed a multi-phased response to Yemen's Houthis after the rebels fired a missile towards Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport, injuring six people and prompting several major airlines to suspend flights.

"Attacks by the Houthis emanate from Iran," Netanyahu wrote on X. "Israel will respond to the Houthi attack against our main airport AND, at a time and place of our choosing, to their Iranian terror masters."

The Houthi attack on Israel's David Ben-Gurion Airport

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli police said air traffic to the country's main airport in Tel Aviv was briefly closed after a missile was launched from Yemen.

The attack resulted in injuries to six people.

According to an AFP photographer, the missile hit near the parking lots of Terminal 3, the airport's largest. The crater was just hundreds of metres (yards) from the tarmac.

The Houthi rebels, who have been striking Israel throughout the war in Gaza in solidarity with Palestinians, said in a video statement that the group fired a hypersonic ballistic missile at the airport, reported the Associated Press.

Israeli defense minister Israel Katz vowed retribution for the airport attack: “Whoever harms us, we will harm them sevenfold.”

Several airlines, including Air India, suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv after the incident.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
News / World News / ‘Will target…’: Iran responds to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's warning post Houthi airport attack
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On