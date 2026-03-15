Benjamin Netanyahu issues message for Israelis as Iran vows to ‘pursue and kill’ him: ‘Go out and get some…’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video on X following the emergence of conspiracy theories on social media suggesting that he had been killed in an Iranian attack. Israeli PM Netanyahu releases a video to debunk rumors of his death, humorously ordering coffee and praising national resilience.

In the video, Netanyahu can be seen ordering coffee at a cafe while making light of the rumors.

“I am dead… for coffee,” he remarked, using a Hebrew phrase that can be interpreted as having an intense affection for something. “You know what? I'm “dying” for my people. How they are behaving is fantastic,” he added.

“I love my nation to death," he stated, praising the people of Israel for their resilience amid the current conflict with Iran.

“Your support is amazing—it empowers me, the gov, the IDF. We're doing things I can't share now, but very strong ops in Iran & Lebanon today too. To everyone: keep following Home Front Command orders at all times. Even heads of state—always near a protected room,” he added.

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