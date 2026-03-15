Benjamin Netanyahu issues message for Israelis as Iran vows to ‘pursue and kill’ him: ‘Go out and get some…’
Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video on X, dismissing rumors of his death. He praised Israeli citizens for their support amid the conflict with Iran.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video on X following the emergence of conspiracy theories on social media suggesting that he had been killed in an Iranian attack.
In the video, Netanyahu can be seen ordering coffee at a cafe while making light of the rumors.
“I am dead… for coffee,” he remarked, using a Hebrew phrase that can be interpreted as having an intense affection for something. “You know what? I'm “dying” for my people. How they are behaving is fantastic,” he added.
“I love my nation to death," he stated, praising the people of Israel for their resilience amid the current conflict with Iran.
“Your support is amazing—it empowers me, the gov, the IDF. We're doing things I can't share now, but very strong ops in Iran & Lebanon today too. To everyone: keep following Home Front Command orders at all times. Even heads of state—always near a protected room,” he added.
Also Read: Joe Rogan blasts Trump with brutal ‘10 years left on earth’ joke amid Iran war, ‘Death is imminent’
Netanyahu pokes fun at six fingers speculations
The Prime Minister of Israel also ridiculed a recent viral assertion that a televised press conference he conducted earlier in the week was created using Artificial Intelligence. A clip from the press conference depicted him with six fingers on one hand, igniting speculation that the video was fabricated.
In the latest video, Netanyahu briefly displayed ten fingers in front of the camera, refuting the rumors. “Do you want to count my fingers? You can see them here… and here. See? Very nice,” he quipped.
‘Go out and get some…’: Netanyahu issues message for Israelis
Expressing gratitude to the Israeli citizens, Netanyahu issued a message amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, saying: “Go out and get some fresh air, but stay near a protected space. Your resilience is amazing; it gives strength to me, to the government, to the IDF, and to the Mossad. We are doing things that I cannot… at this moment, but we are hitting Iran very hard, even today. Are you telling me to keep going? I tell all of you: you keep going too."
He added, "We will ease restrictions as much as possible. And thank you for the coffee, it's excellent. I don't know about the calories… it looks like…”
Amid dubious internet conspiracy theories suggesting that Netanyahu has been assassinated, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has pledged to eliminate him.
“IRGC vows to pursue and kill ‘child-killer’ Netanyahu if he is still alive,” reads a headline in Iranian state media.
Under Netanyahu's leadership, Israel collaborated with the US to initiate a war against Iran on February 28. Additionally, Israel commenced strikes in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah, a terrorist organization designated by the US and associated with Iran.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More