Netanyahu drops video from coffee shop amid death rumors, quips ‘it seems very dangerous to me’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video statement on Sunday, showing that he is indeed very much alive amid the bizarre death rumors doing rounds on social media. Netanyahu debunked death rumors by posting a video in a coffee shop, where he confirmed he is alive and joked about calorie risks. (X@netanyahu)

The Israeli PM appeared to mock online speculation regarding his death by sharing a video of himself purchasing a beverage at a coffee shop, humorously noting that it was risky due to the calorie content.

Speculation regarding the assassination of Netanyahu started to spread on the internet late last week, as some users believed they saw him with six fingers while addressing a press conference. However, it was later learned that it was a digitally manipulated video.

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‘Do you want to count my fingers?’ Netanyahu asks amid death rumors In the video shared on Sunday, it was evident that the Israeli PM had five fingers on each hand. Additionally, he engaged in casual conversation in the coffee shop concerning the conflict in Iran.

“We are doing things that I cannot share at this moment, but we are doing things,” Netanyahu stated, according to a Google translation of his conversation in Hebrew. “We are hitting Iran very hard, even on this day, and in Lebanon, we are continuing.”

“Thank you for the coffee. It is excellent. I don’t know about the calories. It seems very dangerous to me,” he quipped. The video has already received over 3.4 million views over 9.5K comments.

“Do you want to count my fingers? You can see them here… and here. See? Very nice,” Netanyahu added.