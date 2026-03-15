Netanyahu drops video from coffee shop amid death rumors, quips ‘it seems very dangerous to me’
Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video to debunk death rumors, showing him buying coffee and discussing the situation in Iran.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video statement on Sunday, showing that he is indeed very much alive amid the bizarre death rumors doing rounds on social media.
The Israeli PM appeared to mock online speculation regarding his death by sharing a video of himself purchasing a beverage at a coffee shop, humorously noting that it was risky due to the calorie content.
Speculation regarding the assassination of Netanyahu started to spread on the internet late last week, as some users believed they saw him with six fingers while addressing a press conference. However, it was later learned that it was a digitally manipulated video.
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‘Do you want to count my fingers?’ Netanyahu asks amid death rumors
In the video shared on Sunday, it was evident that the Israeli PM had five fingers on each hand. Additionally, he engaged in casual conversation in the coffee shop concerning the conflict in Iran.
“We are doing things that I cannot share at this moment, but we are doing things,” Netanyahu stated, according to a Google translation of his conversation in Hebrew. “We are hitting Iran very hard, even on this day, and in Lebanon, we are continuing.”
“Thank you for the coffee. It is excellent. I don’t know about the calories. It seems very dangerous to me,” he quipped. The video has already received over 3.4 million views over 9.5K comments.
“Do you want to count my fingers? You can see them here… and here. See? Very nice,” Netanyahu added.
Netanyahu's message for Israelis
Amid the ongoing war against Iran, Netanyahu told Israeli citizens, “Go out and get some fresh air, but stay near a protected space. Your resilience is amazing; it gives strength to me, to the government, to the IDF, and to the Mossad. We are doing things that I cannot… at this moment, but we are hitting Iran very hard, even today. Are you telling me to keep going? I tell all of you: you keep going too."
“Continue to listen to Home Front Command instructions at all times—listen to Home Front Command and also to city mayors—to always be near a protected space. We will ease restrictions as much as possible.”
Iran vows to kill Netanyahu
Earlier, on Sunday, Iran declared its intention to “pursue and kill” Netanyahu.
“If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force,” stated Iran's Revolutionary Guards in a statement.
This comes as the war between Israel and Iran has entered its 16th day. The conflict escalated after the United States and Israel carried out joint strikes on Iran last month. The attacks killed Iran's 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and triggered a wider conflict across the Middle East.
In response, Iran launched attacks on Israel and on US military bases located in Gulf countries, while Israel and the United States have continued striking Iranian targets.
According to the Pentagon, the US and Israeli forces have struck more than 15,000 targets across Iran since the conflict began.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More