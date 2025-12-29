Trump's ‘painted’ hands during Zelensky meet spark fresh health concerns, 'You can clearly see the...'

Donald Trump has sparked concerns about his health yet again after Netizens pointed out that his hands appeared “painted” in photos during his recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This comes after the US President was spotted several times with bruised hands in recent times. U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shake hands at a news conference following a meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club on December 28, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Trump was photographed outside his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, with some social media users claiming he had “painted” his hands.

“Trump's black hand is painted up today,” one user wrote. Another said, “Trump, with right hand caked with makeup to hide the bruising, is once again trying to conceal the fact that he is rotting away before our eyes.” Referencing the same photo, another user wrote, “You can clearly see the bruising on Trump's left hand here, as well as the makeup that covers the bruising on his right hand. Will the White House try to tell us that's from "shaking a lot of hands" too?”

Trump's doctor, Dr. Sean Barbabella, previously attributed his bruising to "minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin.” The doctor added that the President “remains in excellent health.”

Donald Trump's ‘discolored’ hands on Christmas Eve spark concerns

Trump previously sparked concerns after Netizens pointed out that both of his hands appeared “discolored” in photos from Christmas Eve. The President spent Christmas Eve at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, where he attended a lavish holiday dinner alongside close family members, including his wife Melania Trump and her father, Viktor Knavs.

An X user noted, sharing photos of Trump’s hands, “FOLKS! It looks like Donald Trump's right hand discolored on Christmas Eve, but it appears that his left hand is now discolored too!”

Another user echoed the same thoughts, writing, “not only was Trump's right hand discolored on Christmas Eve, but it appears his left hand is now discolored too”.