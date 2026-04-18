What happened to 10 missing US scientists? White House finally breaks silence; ‘Will get you answers’

The White House has, for the first time, addressed reports surrounding a string of deaths and disappearances involving 10 scientists and officials allegedly linked to sensitive US nuclear and space research. Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg)

During a Wednesday press briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked whether the administration was aware of the cases and if intelligence agencies were investigating possible connections.

She did not provide a direct answer, saying, “I haven't spoken to our relevant agencies about it. I will certainly do that, and will get you an answer.”

She added that if the claims were accurate, they would warrant serious attention: “If true, of course, that's definitely something I think this government and administration would deem worth looking into.”

The response has drawn criticism, with some questioning whether authorities are treating the matter with sufficient urgency.

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Disappearances Among the most high-profile cases is retired Air Force General William Neil McCasland, who vanished on February 27. According to reports, he left his New Mexico home without his phone, glasses, or wearable devices.

His wife told emergency dispatchers he appeared to be trying “not to be found” and was carrying only a pistol.

McCasland’s disappearance has been linked by independent investigators to several others between May and August 2025. These include individuals connected to advanced research roles, some of whom reportedly left their homes abruptly, abandoning personal belongings before vanishing.

Missing persons include a NASA-affiliated researcher who disappeared during a hiking trip in California, and another official tied to nuclear component production who was last seen leaving his residence under similar circumstances.

Authorities have released little new information on these cases.

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Deaths of researchers In addition to the disappearances, five scientists involved in high-level research have died since 2023. Two were fatally shot inside their homes, including a nuclear physicist and an astrophysicist.

Others, including NASA researchers associated with major space projects, died under unclear conditions.

A pharmaceutical scientist working on cancer treatments was also later found dead after going missing in late 2025.

Some independent investigators have speculated about possible links between the victims’ work and their deaths, though no official confirmation has been provided.

Political pressure and public backlash Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett has publicly voiced frustration, claiming he has received little clarity from intelligence agencies despite repeated inquiries. He warned that the number of cases tied to sensitive research areas appears unusually high and merits closer scrutiny.

Meanwhile, public reaction has been intense, with critics accusing authorities of not acting swiftly enough. Some have even alleged a cover-up, though no evidence has substantiated such claims.