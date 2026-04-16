White House says ‘not true’ to ceasefire request, US-Iran talks ‘very likely’ in Pakistan

“You heard from the Vice President and the President this week that these conversations are productive and ongoing, and that's where we are right now...We feel good about the prospects of a deal. The President mentioned that in his interview yesterday. It is in the best interest of Iran to meet the President's demands. I think he's made his red lines in these negotiations very clear to the other side. We are continuing to see how these conversations go”

“Bad reporting this morning that we had formally requested an extension of the ceasefire. That is not true at this moment. We remain very much engaged in these negotiations, in these talks,” Leavitt said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied that the US has formally sought a ceasefire extension, stressing that negotiations remain “productive and ongoing,” and said the next round of US-Iran talks will very likely be held in Pakistan again, underscoring its role as the sole mediator.

Leavitt also discussed details about the peace talks between US and Iran.

"On being asked where the next round of peace talks will be held, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says, “They would very likely be in the same place as they were last time,” Leavitt said.

"They (Pakistan) are the only mediator in this negotiation, while there have been many countries around the world that want to offer their help. The President feels it's important to continue to streamline this communication through the Pakistanis, and so that's what continues to take place""

Follow here for live updates on US-Iran war

What is happening in the US-Iran war? US President Donald Trump has insisted that any deal must permanently bar Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, having launched the war on February 28 on claims that Tehran was moving swiftly towards building an atomic bomb - an assertion not backed by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Reports said Washington had sought a 20-year suspension of Iran's uranium enrichment programme during talks in Islamabad, while Iran proposed halting its nuclear activity for five years - an offer US officials rejected.

Tehran has consistently maintained that its nuclear programme is for civilian purposes, with its foreign ministry reiterating on Wednesday that Iran's right to enrich uranium is “indisputable”, though the level of enrichment remains “negotiable”.

US Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday that Trump had pledged to "make Iran thrive" if it committed to "not having a nuclear weapon".

"That's the kind of Trumpian grand bargain that the president has put on the table," Vance said, adding: "We're going to keep on negotiating and try to make it happen."