What happens after Artemis II splashdown? NASA’s post-mission process explained

The successful splashdown of NASA’s Artemis II mission marked the end of a historic journey around the Moon. But for space agencies and astronauts, it also triggered a crucial series of post-mission steps. This handout photo released by NASA shows NASA's Orion spacecraft with Artemis II crewmembers NASA astronauts as it lands in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California, on April 10. (NASA/ AFP)

After nearly 10 days in space, the Orion capsule carrying four astronauts returned safely to the Pacific Ocean, concluding the first human lunar voyage in over 50 years.

What follows now is a carefully planned process involving recovery and medical checks.

1. Immediate recovery at sea Within minutes of splashdown, recovery operations swing into action. According to Reuters, US Navy teams were positioned in advance to secure the capsule and assist the astronauts out.

The process is methodical and can take close to an hour. Crews approach the capsule using boats and attach an inflatable platform to its hatch. As reported by The Guardian, astronauts are then carefully extracted, assessed, and airlifted by helicopter to a nearby naval ship: the USS John P. Murtha.