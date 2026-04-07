Why was there a 40-minute blackout in NASA’s Artemis II mission? Explained
NASA's Artemis II faced a planned communication blackout for nearly 40 minutes as Orion passed behind the Moon.
NASA’s Artemis II experienced a brief communications blackout during its journey around the Moon, leaving mission control without contact with the Orion spacecraft for nearly 40 minutes. While the moment may sound alarming, it was a planned and well-understood part of the mission.
According to The Sunday Guardian, the communication gap occurred as Orion passed behind the Moon during its lunar flyby. At this point, the Moon itself blocked the direct line of sight between the spacecraft and Earth, preventing radio signals from being transmitted.
Since there are currently no relay satellites positioned around the Moon’s far side, communication becomes temporarily impossible whenever a spacecraft moves into that region.
NASA had anticipated this blackout and built it into mission timelines, predicting the loss of signal to begin around 6:44 pm ET and last approximately 40 minutes.
During this period:
- Voice communication between astronauts and mission control was completely cut off
- Telemetry and spacecraft data could not be transmitted
- Ground teams had to wait for Orion to reappear from behind the Moon
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What happened while Orion was out of contact?
Despite the silence on Earth, the spacecraft continued functioning normally. The crew followed pre-planned procedures while Orion relied on its autonomous systems to navigate and operate independently.
The blackout also coincided with a key phase of the mission: Orion’s closest approach to the Moon.
Once the spacecraft emerged from the lunar far side, communication links were restored, and normal operations resumed without any issues.
Also Read: 'First time seen with human eyes': NASA shares full view image of Moon’s Orientale Basin captured by Artemis II crew
Similar blackouts were experienced during historic Apollo missions, including Apollo 13.
A milestone mission
The Artemis II crew: Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, also set a new record during the mission, traveling farther from Earth than any humans before.
At its farthest point, Orion reached over 252,000 miles from Earth, surpassing the distance achieved during Apollo-era missions.
What happens next?
Following the lunar flyby, Orion is continuing on a free-return trajectory back to Earth.
The mission is expected to conclude with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near California after roughly 10 days in space.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More