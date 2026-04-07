Artemis II update: Astronauts break Apollo 13's record; name lunar crater after Reid Wiseman’s late wife Carroll

Four astronauts aboard NASA's Artemis II mission have made history, travelling farther from Earth than any humans before them while getting a breathtaking look at parts of the moon that even the Apollo astronauts never clearly saw. Artemis II crew breaks record and gets rare Moon views. (AP)

On Monday, the Artemis II crew surpassed the previous distance record of 248,655 miles (400,171 kilometers) set by Apollo 13 back in April 1970 and kept going. By the time the flyby was complete, Mission Control expected the crew to have beaten that old record by more than 4,100 miles (6,600 kilometers), with NASA estimating the maximum distance from Earth would exceed 406,000 kilometers.

"It is blowing my mind what you can see with the naked eye from the moon right now. It is just unbelievable," Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen radioed back to Earth ahead of the flyby. He went on to challenge "this generation and the next to make sure this record is not long-lived."

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Emotional moments during the mission Soon after breaking the record, the crew asked permission to name two newly seen lunar craters. They suggested “Integrity,” after their capsule, and “Carroll,” in memory of commander Reid Wiseman’s late wife.

The moment was emotional, with Wiseman in tears as Hansen made the request, and the crew embracing.

“Such a majestic view out here,” Wiseman said.

The astronauts also received a wake-up message recorded by Apollo 13 commander Jim Lovell before his death last year. “Welcome to my old neighborhood,” he said. “It’s a historic day and I know how busy you’ll be, but don’t forget to enjoy the view.”