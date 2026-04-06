Artemis 2 Moon flypast today, Netflix to livestream: All about Nasa mission's big day

Artemis 2 lunar mission's high point on Monday — astronauts flying around the Moon — will be broadcast live by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) on its website as well as on YouTube, Amazon and even Netflix. Artemis 2 crew look back at Earth as they continue deep into space toward the Moon. (X/Nasa) The almost seven-hour long flypast will start around 6:45 pm GMT (12:15 am IST and 2:45 pm eastern US time) and is expected to end around 1:20 am GMT. Artemis 2 mission Moon flypast | Key things to know -It will be for the first time over half a century that astronauts will fly around the Moon. The flyby will see the Artemis 2 crew pass behind the far side of the Moon, which is not visible to Earth.

-Nasa will livestream the flyby on its website, as well as on YouTube, Amazon and Netflix, with commentary from both the astronauts aboard the mission and experts at the Mission Control center in Houston, Texas. Nasa, however, has said that the lengthy distance – farthest any human has ever traveled from Earth – may impact video quality.

-NASA’s Artemis II mission took off on April 1 from Launch Pad 39B at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 6:35 pm EDT, sending four astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft on the planned test flight around the Moon and back. -There will be a period of around 40 minutes during the flyby where all communication with Artemis 2 will be cut off as the astronauts pass behind the Moon, according to information mentioned in an AFP news agency report. -Until now, only the Apollo-era astronauts, all of whom were white American men, reached the Moon, between 1968 and 1972. The Apollo mission of United States landed the first humans on the Moon in 1969.