Reid Wiseman: All about wife, Carroll, daughters and family as Artemis II names lunar crater after her
Reid Wiseman is Commander of the Artemis II mission which made history travelling farther from Earth than any human before, during the moon flyby.
Reid Wiseman is Commander of the Artemis II mission which made history travelling farther from Earth than any human before, during the moon flyby. The record was previously held by the Apollo 13 mission back in 1970.
Soon after the record was broken, there was an emotional moment on board, when the crew chose to name one of the lunar craters after Wiseman's late wife, Carroll. Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen made the request reportedly moving Wiseman to tears, as crew members embraced. “It's a bright spot on the Moon. And we would like to call it Carroll,” they said.
The two craters have been named ‘Integrity’ after the name of their capsule, and Carroll, after the commander's late wife. This has drawn focus onto Reid Wiseman's personal life. Here's all you need to know about his family.
Reid Wiseman: Wife and children
Anne Carroll Taylor Wiseman, Reid's wife, died at the age of 46 after battle with cancer. A 2020 obituary read “Carroll Taylor Wiseman, 46, passed away May 17 in Friendswood, Texas following a five year battle with cancer.”
She left Wiseman a single dad with the responsibility of raising two daughters. Wiseman's wife was a native of Virginia Beach. Her obit added she was born to Waller and Anne Taylor. Carroll graduated from First Colonial High School, James Madison University, and Virginia Commonwealth University.
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“Upon graduation as a pediatric nurse practitioner, Carroll worked at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters (CHKD) and as a school nurse in Patuxent River, MD and later in Friendswood, TX,” the obituary added. Meanwhile, NASA wrote about Carroll too, saying “Reid’s hometown is Baltimore, Maryland. His late wife, Carroll, dedicated her life to helping others as a newborn intensive care unit Registered Nurse.”
Wiseman has two daughters – Ellie and Katherine. He posted a photo with them before the Artemis II takeoff. “I love these two ladies, and I’m boarding that rocket a very proud father,” he wrote.
Reid Wiseman: Brother and parents
Wiseman was born in Baltimore, Maryland. His father, Bill, resides in Hunt Valley, Maryland, as per the NASA page.
He also has an older brother, Bill, who was present to see the Artemis II launch. Speaking to Komo News, Bill reflected on his time with Wiseman and said “It's a really special time, for the two of us to spend real time together all around something that Reid was doing and leading.”
Wiseman added “Reid really still goes back and says, if you had not done that procedure on me and done it with the precision that you did, I would have never been qualified to fly.” Reid Wiseman was a US Navy pilot before becoming an astronaut, and brother, Bill recalled seeing him at the time.
“I remember watching him on a board with a wheel under it, so he's got he's out of balance, he's juggling balls and doing like landing flight calls, and talking to an aircraft control tower, at least simulating it all at the same time. And I'm like, who is this? Like, this isn't the same kid that I knew when I went to the Naval Academy when he was like 14?,” Bill said.
Bill was a wrestler and baseball player. He became a Navy SEAL and met his wife in the Navy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More