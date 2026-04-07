Reid Wiseman: All about wife, Carroll, daughters and family as Artemis II names lunar crater after her

Reid Wiseman is Commander of the Artemis II mission which made history travelling farther from Earth than any human before, during the moon flyby. The record was previously held by the Apollo 13 mission back in 1970. Artemis II NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman greets family members before boarding the astronaut van for the drive to launch pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Reuters) Soon after the record was broken, there was an emotional moment on board, when the crew chose to name one of the lunar craters after Wiseman's late wife, Carroll. Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen made the request reportedly moving Wiseman to tears, as crew members embraced. “It's a bright spot on the Moon. And we would like to call it Carroll,” they said.

The two craters have been named ‘Integrity’ after the name of their capsule, and Carroll, after the commander's late wife. This has drawn focus onto Reid Wiseman's personal life. Here's all you need to know about his family. Reid Wiseman: Wife and children Anne Carroll Taylor Wiseman, Reid's wife, died at the age of 46 after battle with cancer. A 2020 obituary read “Carroll Taylor Wiseman, 46, passed away May 17 in Friendswood, Texas following a five year battle with cancer.” She left Wiseman a single dad with the responsibility of raising two daughters. Wiseman's wife was a native of Virginia Beach. Her obit added she was born to Waller and Anne Taylor. Carroll graduated from First Colonial High School, James Madison University, and Virginia Commonwealth University. Also Read | What is NASA's Artemis 2? Everything you need to know about the historic moon mission

“Upon graduation as a pediatric nurse practitioner, Carroll worked at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters (CHKD) and as a school nurse in Patuxent River, MD and later in Friendswood, TX,” the obituary added. Meanwhile, NASA wrote about Carroll too, saying “Reid’s hometown is Baltimore, Maryland. His late wife, Carroll, dedicated her life to helping others as a newborn intensive care unit Registered Nurse.” Wiseman has two daughters – Ellie and Katherine. He posted a photo with them before the Artemis II takeoff. “I love these two ladies, and I’m boarding that rocket a very proud father,” he wrote.

Reid Wiseman: Brother and parents Wiseman was born in Baltimore, Maryland. His father, Bill, resides in Hunt Valley, Maryland, as per the NASA page. He also has an older brother, Bill, who was present to see the Artemis II launch. Speaking to Komo News, Bill reflected on his time with Wiseman and said “It's a really special time, for the two of us to spend real time together all around something that Reid was doing and leading.” Wiseman added “Reid really still goes back and says, if you had not done that procedure on me and done it with the precision that you did, I would have never been qualified to fly.” Reid Wiseman was a US Navy pilot before becoming an astronaut, and brother, Bill recalled seeing him at the time.