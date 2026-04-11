Tim Cook celebrates Artemis II return: ‘Taking iPhone photography to new heights’

Tim Cook has reacted to Artemis II's successful Pacific Ocean splashdown. While he expressed his joy at the return of the four crew members, the Apple CEO also referenced pictures taken with an iPhone by the astronauts while in space. Tim Cook's tweet on Artemis II return has gone viral. (AP)

“Congratulations to Artemis II on a successful mission! You captured the wonders of space and our planet beautifully, taking iPhone photography to new heights, and we’re grateful you shared it with the world. Your work continues to inspire us all to think different. Welcome home!” Cook tweeted.

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Space images shot on iPhone: NASA, while sharing a set of images from the lunar mission, revealed that some of the photos were taken using iPhone 17 Pro Max. The astronauts, including NASA astronaut Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen from the Canadian Space Agency, were cleared to take their iPhones aboard the Artemis II mission.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, in a tweet on February 4, said the astronauts were allowed to take smartphones with them but didn’t specify the brand. “NASA astronauts will soon fly with the latest smartphones, beginning with Crew-12 and Artemis II. We are giving our crews the tools to capture special moments for their families and share inspiring images and video with the world,” Isaacman had posted.

Among all the pictures, the most talked-about was a photo showing Commander Reid Wiseman looking out through Orion's window. The earth, in the picture, appeared in the distance. A pale blue globe against the darkness of space. The image was reportedly captured using the iPhone's front camera.