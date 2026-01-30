Apple CEO Tim Cook reveals how millions are engaging with Apple Intelligence

Apple CEO Tim Cook has shed light on how users interact with Apple Intelligence during the company’s fiscal Q1 2026 earnings call. While Apple traditionally keeps such data broad, Cook shared some insights into the adoption and usage of its AI-powered features. Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed how users are adopting and using Apple Intelligence on iPhones. (AP)

Adoption Across Devices Cook noted that a majority of users on Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhones are actively using the technology. He did not provide exact numbers, making it difficult to measure adoption precisely, 9to5Mac reported. Apple also did not disclose how many iPhones are compatible with Apple Intelligence. Still, the CEO mentioned this point shortly after reporting that Apple now has 2.5 billion active devices worldwide.

Features in Use Although Cook did not fully define what constitutes “active use” of Apple Intelligence, he highlighted several features as examples. Writing Tools and Clean Up were mentioned, but the CEO emphasised Visual Intelligence as a standout feature. Visual Intelligence allows users to interact with content on their iPhone screens more efficiently, speeding up searches, taking actions, and answering questions across apps.

Bridging Language Barriers Cook also pointed to Apple’s Live Translation feature, which lets users communicate across languages more easily. He said the company has received numerous stories from users showing how Live Translation helps them interact seamlessly with people worldwide.

A Growing Part of Apple’s Ecosystem Over recent quarters, Apple Intelligence has become part of Cook’s standard update on business performance, alongside iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, retail, and services. While the details remain high-level, the inclusion signals Apple’s growing focus on AI technologies.

In short, while Apple does not release precise figures or detailed usage statistics, Cook’s remarks suggest that Apple Intelligence is becoming an integral tool for millions of users, aiding productivity, visual searches, and cross-language communication.