WhatsApp may roll out paid plan with new customisation features: Report

The report adds that WhatsApp is testing options to change the app icon. Users may be able to choose from multiple icon designs to change how the app appears on their device. Since development is ongoing, the final list of features may change before release.

A report by WABetaInfo says the planned subscription will focus on customisation and usage controls. Users who opt in may get access to a wider set of stickers, new app themes, and extra chat ringtones. The plan may also allow users to pin more than three chats at the top of their chat list, which is the current limit.

WhatsApp is developing an optional subscription plan that could give users access to added tools and control options within the app, according to reports. The feature is still under development and may arrive in a future update, though the company has not confirmed a launch date.

Waitlist and Ad-Free Option Screenshots shared by WABetaInfo suggest WhatsApp may introduce a waitlist system for the subscription. Users who sign up for the waitlist would receive a notification once the plan becomes available. Details about pricing and availability remain undisclosed.

Separately, WhatsApp is also working on another optional subscription for users in Europe and the UK. This plan may allow users to access the Updates tab without ads. Like the customisation plan, this subscription would not be mandatory. Users could continue using the app without paying.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp and its parent company Meta are facing scrutiny in the United States over data access claims. According to a Bloomberg News report, US law enforcement agencies are reviewing allegations made by former Meta contractors who claimed that Meta staff could access WhatsApp messages.

The claims contradict Meta’s public position that WhatsApp messages remain private and protected through encryption. Records reviewed by Bloomberg indicate that special agents from the US Department of Commerce examined the allegations. One former contractor and a person familiar with the matter said the issue was also raised in a whistleblower complaint filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in 2024.

Neither the investigation nor the complaint had been publicly reported earlier. Meta has not issued a detailed response to the claims so far.