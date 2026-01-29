Edit Profile
    Nothing Phone 4a Pro to launch with bigger battery and faster charging, leak reveals

    Nothing is gearing up to launch the Phone 4a Pro, featuring a larger battery, faster charging, and long-term software support for users.

    Published on: Jan 29, 2026 12:56 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Nothing is set to add another model to its smartphone portfolio with the expected launch of the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro. Although the company has not made any official announcement, recent certification listings have revealed several details about the device. These listings point to changes that focus on battery size, charging speed, and long-term usage support, which suggest how the company plans to position the phone ahead of its release.

    Nothing is gearing up to launch the Phone 4a Pro, featuring a larger battery, faster charging, and long-term software support for users. (HT Tech)
    Nothing is gearing up to launch the Phone 4a Pro, featuring a larger battery, faster charging, and long-term software support for users. (HT Tech)

    Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Battery and Charging (Leaked)

    According to the European Product Registry for Energy Labelling, the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro will carry a 5,080mAh battery. This capacity will mark an increase over earlier phones in the same series. The listing also states that the device will support 50W wired charging. If this information proves accurate, users may see shorter charging times during regular use.

    Also read: From foldable iPhones to smart homes: Here’s what Apple may launch soon

    The certification data also sheds light on battery durability. According to the listing, the device could maintain up to 80 percent of its original battery capacity after about 1,400 complete charging cycles. This figure highlights an effort to support longer device use, especially as many users now hold on to their phones for several years rather than replacing them frequently.

    Also read: iOS 26.3 beta brings Android transfer, privacy control, and wearable support

    On the software front, the listing confirms that the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro will run on Android. While the exact version remains unclear, reports suggest that the device may launch with the most recent Android version available at the time. The device is also expected to receive software support for up to five years. This support may include security updates and system updates, which could help extend the usable life of the device.

    Furthermore, the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro is also likely to include an IP65 rating, which would offer resistance against dust and water exposure. The certification further assigns the phone a moderate repairability score, indicating that servicing may be possible without major difficulty.

    Also read: WhatsApp rolls out ‘Strict Account Settings’ to protect users from cyber threats

    Nothing Phone (4a) Pro: Price and Colour Options (Expected)

    Pricing details have not been confirmed by the company, but reports suggest that the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro may cost around $540 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for a 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage variant. Additionally, it is expected to come in multiple colour options, including black, blue, pink, and white.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

