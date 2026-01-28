WhatsApp rolls out ‘Strict Account Settings’ to protect users from cyber threats

Meta’s WhatsApp has launched a new security feature called Strict Account Settings, designed to offer stronger protection for users at higher risk of cyberattacks. The company described the feature as a “lockdown-style” option that restricts certain app functions to safeguard accounts. WhatsApp has launched a new feature called Strict Account Settings, which provides stronger protection against cyberattacks. (REUTERS)

How Strict Account Settings Work The feature will roll out gradually in the coming weeks. Users can activate it with a single click in the app’s settings menu under Settings > Privacy > Advanced. Once enabled, it automatically applies the most restrictive settings and activates multiple defence measures against potential attacks.

WhatsApp has noted that, although the app already provides end-to-end encryption by default for all users, some individuals, such as journalists and public figures, may require extra protection against rare and sophisticated cyber threats. “Strict Account Settings is one of many ways we’re working to protect you from the most sophisticated cyber threats,” the company said in a blog post.

When enabled, the feature blocks media and attachments from unknown users, silences calls from unknown contacts, and disables link previews, which are small thumbnails that appear when a link is shared in a chat. These measures address known vulnerabilities that could be exploited by advanced hackers for surveillance or data theft.

WhatsApp joins other major U.S. tech companies offering high-security options for users who face higher digital risks. Apple introduced Lockdown Mode in 2022, and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, rolled out Advanced Protection Mode for Android users who require heightened security.

With the addition of Strict Account Settings, WhatsApp offers users a way to prioritise security over convenience. While some app features will become more limited, the trade-off offers stronger protection against unauthorised access and cyberattacks, which may ensure sensitive communications remain secure.