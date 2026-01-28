Users can now order meals from Swiggy directly via ChatGPT and Gemini

Swiggy has introduced a new way for users in India to order food, buy groceries, and book restaurant tables without opening its app. The company said people can now use AI chat platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Google Gemini to access Swiggy Food, Instamart, and Dineout services. Swiggy now lets users order food, groceries, and book tables directly through popular AI chat platforms. (AFP)

Order Food with a Simple Chat With this update, users can place requests through simple text messages in a chat window. Instead of browsing menus or switching between apps, they can describe what they want, and the AI assistant will complete the task using Swiggy’s system.

The feature works through the Model Context Protocol, known as MCP. Swiggy said MCP allows secure, real-time connections between AI tools and its platforms. Once connected, the AI can understand user requests and manage the full process, from search to checkout.

For food delivery, users can type requests such as ordering a meal or choosing a dish based on ratings. The AI then looks through available options on Swiggy, selects items, adds them to the cart, applies offers, confirms delivery details, and places the order. Users can also ask the assistant to track their delivery after checkout.

Instamart grocery orders also work through chat. Users can ask the AI to create a shopping list, order items for an event, or select products based on a recipe. Swiggy said Instamart now supports more than 40,000 products through this system. The company added that this makes Instamart the first quick-commerce platform to use MCP at this level.

Book a Table with AI Dining services are included as well. Through Dineout, users can ask the AI to find restaurants, check table availability, apply offers, and book reservations within the same conversation.

To start using the feature, users need to link Swiggy services inside their chosen AI app. This involves opening the settings section, adding a custom connector, and entering the Swiggy link for food delivery, Instamart, or Dineout. After setup, users can place orders through chat commands.

Swiggy said the move reflects growing use of conversational tools for daily planning and decision-making. While the Swiggy app will continue to operate as before, the company said the new option gives users another way to complete everyday tasks through a single chat interface.