Vivo X200T with 50MP triple cameras, Dimensity 9400+ SoC launched in India: Prices start at…

Vivo has expanded its X200 smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Vivo X200T. The new model arrives as an updated version of the Vivo X200, bringing changes to the processor and battery while continuing to sit alongside the older model on the company’s official website. With this launch, Vivo aims to offer flagship-level hardware with updated software at a lower price than its newer premium devices.
Vivo X200T: Price in India
The Vivo X200T comes with a starting price of ₹59,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The higher 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model is priced at Rs. 69,999. The device is available in two colour options: Stellar Black and Seaside Lilac. As part of introductory offers, buyers using Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, or SBI cards can get an instant discount of Rs. 5,000.
The Vivo X200T features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. The screen includes a punch-hole cutout for the front camera and uses a standard panel rather than an LTPO display.
Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, which serves as an updated version of the Dimensity 9400 paired with 12GB of RAM to support multitasking and daily usage. While Vivo’s newer X300 series uses a different processor, the Dimensity 9400+ continues to support gaming, app usage, and background tasks.
The Vivo X200T runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box. Vivo has confirmed that the phone will receive five major Android updates along with seven years of security patches. The device houses a 6,200mAh battery, which is larger than the one found in the standard X200. It supports 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging.
For photography, the Vivo X200T carries a triple rear camera setup with Zeiss branding. It includes a 50MP Sony LYT702 main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP Sony LYT600 telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It also has a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and vlogging.
The Vivo X200T also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. Other features include an aluminium frame, glass panels, a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, dual SIM support, 5G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.4.
