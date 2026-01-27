Apple AirTag 2 launched with a longer tracking range and airline support

Apple has launched the second-generation AirTag, introducing several changes focused on improving how users locate personal items. The new AirTag replaces the earlier model, featuring key internal component upgrades while maintaining the same design and price. Apple AirTag 2 launched with improved tracking range, louder alerts, and expanded location sharing support. (Unsplash)

Apple AirTag 2: Specifications and Features The AirTag 2 is powered by Apple’s second-generation Ultra Wideband chip. Apple also features this chip in the iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch Series 11. With this update, Precision Finding now works over a longer distance than before. Users can track items from farther away through on-screen directions, sound cues and vibration feedback. Apple says this makes the process of finding misplaced belongings more direct and faster.

Also read: Is your smart TV too slow? Try these 4 simple fixes first

Apple has also added a new Bluetooth chip to the AirTag. This change increases the range at which the tracker can connect with nearby Apple devices. In addition, Apple has expanded Precision Finding support to newer Apple Watch models. Users with Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 or later can now search for lost items directly from the watch, without using an iPhone.

The company has upgraded the built-in speaker as well. Apple says the speaker now produces sound at a higher volume than the earlier version. This aims to help users hear alerts when the AirTag is covered, placed inside bags, or stuck under objects.

Also read: Redmi Note 15 Pro series with 200MP camera launching in India on January 29 - All details

Beyond hardware updates, Apple has expanded the Share Item Location feature. This allows users to share an AirTag’s location with trusted contacts or third parties for a limited time. Apple has included airline staff in this program to help recover misplaced luggage.

According to the company, over 50 airlines now support this feature. Data shared by SITA suggests airlines using location sharing have seen fewer baggage delays and fewer cases of lost luggage that cannot be returned.

According to Apple, the new AirTag adheres to its privacy standards. The tracker uses encryption, rotating Bluetooth identifiers and alerts across platforms to prevent misuse. Apple states that it cannot view a user’s location data.

From a materials standpoint, Apple says the AirTag uses recycled plastic and recycled rare earth elements. The tracker remains compatible with existing AirTag accessories.

Also read: iPhone 18 Pro series could keep centre stage despite design rumours