Redmi Note 15 Pro series with 200MP camera launching in India on January 29 - All details

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will introduce the Redmi Note 15 Pro series in India on January 29. The announcement comes weeks after the company launched the standard Redmi Note 15 in the country. With this launch, Xiaomi plans to expand its Note lineup by bringing the Pro models to Indian consumers.
The Redmi Note 15 Pro series is expected to include two models: the Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus. Both devices have already been launched in China and have reached other global markets. Although the core hardware features are likely to remain similar, Xiaomi may introduce some changes to the Indian versions.
Redmi Note 15 Pro Series: 200MP Camera and Other Key Specifications (Confirmed)
Xiaomi has revealed through official teasers that the Redmi Note 15 Pro series will feature a 200MP camera with optical image stabilisation. The camera setup will support HDR processing, AI-based imaging features, multifocal portrait modes, and 4K video recording. The company has also confirmed multiple ingress protection ratings, including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K. The upcoming devices will use Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for screen protection. Xiaomi has also mentioned a “Redmi Titan structure,” which the company claims improves resistance to physical stress.
The Redmi Note 15 Pro series is expected to house a 6,500mAh battery. Xiaomi has confirmed support for 100W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging. The company states that the battery design supports long-term usage over several years. This capacity marks an increase compared to the previous Redmi Note 14 Pro+ model.
Under the hood, Xiaomi has confirmed that the upcoming Note series will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor for at least one model in the series, which is expected to be the Pro+ variant. The devices will also include an IceLoop cooling system to manage heat during extended use, including gaming sessions.
The Redmi Note 15 Pro series will feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a stated brightness level of up to 3,200 nits. Xiaomi plans to offer memory options that go up to 24GB, which includes support for virtual RAM expansion. Software features will include AI Writing tools, AI Speech Recognition, and an AI Interpreter.
Leaks suggest that the standard Redmi Note 15 Pro may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor. This version could also include a slightly larger 6,580mAh battery with 45W charging support. Reports suggest that both Pro models will share the 200MP main camera, along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera.
