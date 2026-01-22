iPhone users in India may soon tap to pay with Apple Pay

Apple is reportedly preparing to bring its digital payments service, Apple Pay, to India before the end of 2026. The service, which already operates in 89 markets worldwide, allows iPhone and Apple Watch users to make tap-to-pay transactions at supported points of sale. Reports indicate that Apple is currently awaiting regulatory approval before initiating its rollout in the country. Apple Pay is expected to launch in India by the end of 2026, enabling tap payments. (Pexels)

According to sources cited by Business Standard, Apple is working with banks, regulators and card networks to ensure compliance ahead of the launch. The initial focus will be on card-based contactless payments, while integration with India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is expected to come later due to regulatory complexities. Apple is also negotiating fee arrangements with card issuers and may not seek third-party UPI provider approval in the first phase.

Also read: iPhone 18 Pro series could keep centre stage despite design rumours

How Apple Pay Will Work in India Once available, Apple Pay will allow Indian users to make NFC-based payments through their iPhone or Apple Watch at locations that accept contactless payments, such as retail stores, restaurants, fuel stations, and other service points. The service will also support payments within apps and online, wherever Apple Pay is accepted.

Also read: Do you really need three cameras on your phone? Many users don’t think so

Impact on the Digital Payments Market The launch is likely to increase competition in India’s digital payments sector, where Samsung already provides a similar service through Samsung Wallet. Industry analysts suggest that Apple Pay’s entry could encourage wider adoption of contactless transactions across the country.

Globally, Apple Pay has partnered with more than 11,000 banks and financial institutions, along with over 20 local payment networks, to facilitate secure digital payments. The company emphasises convenience and security, with transactions verified using biometric authentication or passcodes on Apple devices.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra colour options leaked online, and it's not ‘Orange’

As India continues to expand its digital payments ecosystem, Apple Pay’s launch is expected to complement existing mobile wallets and UPI services, offering users additional options for fast and secure transactions.