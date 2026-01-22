Edit Profile
    iPhone users in India may soon tap to pay with Apple Pay

    Apple is preparing to launch Apple Pay in India by the end of 2026, bringing tap-to-pay functionality to iPhone and Apple Watch users.

    Published on: Jan 22, 2026 2:16 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Apple is reportedly preparing to bring its digital payments service, Apple Pay, to India before the end of 2026. The service, which already operates in 89 markets worldwide, allows iPhone and Apple Watch users to make tap-to-pay transactions at supported points of sale. Reports indicate that Apple is currently awaiting regulatory approval before initiating its rollout in the country.

    Apple Pay is expected to launch in India by the end of 2026, enabling tap payments. (Pexels)
    According to sources cited by Business Standard, Apple is working with banks, regulators and card networks to ensure compliance ahead of the launch. The initial focus will be on card-based contactless payments, while integration with India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is expected to come later due to regulatory complexities. Apple is also negotiating fee arrangements with card issuers and may not seek third-party UPI provider approval in the first phase.

    How Apple Pay Will Work in India

    Once available, Apple Pay will allow Indian users to make NFC-based payments through their iPhone or Apple Watch at locations that accept contactless payments, such as retail stores, restaurants, fuel stations, and other service points. The service will also support payments within apps and online, wherever Apple Pay is accepted.

    Impact on the Digital Payments Market

    The launch is likely to increase competition in India’s digital payments sector, where Samsung already provides a similar service through Samsung Wallet. Industry analysts suggest that Apple Pay’s entry could encourage wider adoption of contactless transactions across the country.

    Globally, Apple Pay has partnered with more than 11,000 banks and financial institutions, along with over 20 local payment networks, to facilitate secure digital payments. The company emphasises convenience and security, with transactions verified using biometric authentication or passcodes on Apple devices.

    As India continues to expand its digital payments ecosystem, Apple Pay’s launch is expected to complement existing mobile wallets and UPI services, offering users additional options for fast and secure transactions.

    • MD Ijaj Khan
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      MD Ijaj Khan

      Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More

