iPhone 18 Pro series could keep centre stage despite design rumours

The upcoming iPhone 18 series is already causing a stir, with leaks giving us an early look at what the Pro and Pro Max models will offer. Recent rumours suggest that Apple will maintain the front camera and sensor layout from the previous generation, keeping the centred pill-shaped cutout instead of moving it to the top-left corner. Earlier reports suggesting a left-aligned camera design were reportedly caused by translation errors, according to sources familiar with the matter. By retaining the central layout, Apple can retain a uniform screen design while ensuring Face ID functions as intended. iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max may keep the central camera cutout and Dynamic Island. (REUTERS)

iPhone 18 Series: Face ID Could Move Under Display Instead of a full redesign, Apple may reconfigure the arrangement of Face ID components. Some elements could be placed beneath the display. For instance, the flood illuminator may move under the screen toward the top-left, while the infrared sensor stays near the selfie camera. This adjustment would allow Apple to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island without removing it, keeping it in its current location and operational.

Industry analyst Ross Young has highlighted that integrating all Face ID components under the display remains challenging. As a result, Apple is expected to gradually shrink the cutout rather than switch to a single, small camera hole. This approach could remain in use across several future iPhone models.

