iPhone 18 Pro series could keep centre stage despite design rumours

The upcoming iPhone 18 series is already causing a stir, with leaks giving us an early look at what the Pro and Pro Max models will offer. Recent rumours suggest that Apple will maintain the front camera and sensor layout from the previous generation, keeping the centred pill-shaped cutout instead of moving it to the top-left corner. Earlier reports suggesting a left-aligned camera design were reportedly caused by translation errors, according to sources familiar with the matter. By retaining the central layout, Apple can retain a uniform screen design while ensuring Face ID functions as intended.
iPhone 18 Series: Face ID Could Move Under Display
Instead of a full redesign, Apple may reconfigure the arrangement of Face ID components. Some elements could be placed beneath the display. For instance, the flood illuminator may move under the screen toward the top-left, while the infrared sensor stays near the selfie camera. This adjustment would allow Apple to reduce the size of the Dynamic Island without removing it, keeping it in its current location and operational.
Industry analyst Ross Young has highlighted that integrating all Face ID components under the display remains challenging. As a result, Apple is expected to gradually shrink the cutout rather than switch to a single, small camera hole. This approach could remain in use across several future iPhone models.
In terms of display, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a 6.27-inch Super Retina display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro Max variant could come with a 6.86-inch Super Retina display, also supporting 120Hz. Both devices may include under-display Face ID components, which might contribute to a smaller Dynamic Island.
The rear camera setup is expected to remain triple-lens, similar to the previous generation. Leaks suggest Apple may introduce a variable aperture system, a stacked image sensor, and improvements in low-light photography.
Performance-wise, both iPhones are likely to be powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chip built on TSMC’s 2nm process. RAM integration could enhance efficiency and heat management. The Pro Max model may include a larger 5,100mAh battery and support Apple’s new C2 modem, which is expected to provide faster 5G connectivity.
Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.Read More