Oppo Find X9 Ultra design and telephoto kit images leaked online: Here’s what to expect

Oppo’s next flagship smartphone is set to launch soon, with new leaks and rumours offering a closer look at its design and camera plans. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to launch in China after the Spring Festival in February, although Oppo has not issued an official announcement. Ahead of this expected launch window, several real-life images claimed to reveal the Oppo Find X9 Ultra have appeared on Chinese social media, offering a first look at its possible design and camera accessories.
The leaked images were shared on Weibo and show a device placed inside a protective case. While the case hides some elements, key aspects of the phone remain visible. The handset appears to feature a flat display, moving away from curved screens used in some earlier models. On the left side of the frame, the images show a single button, which reports suggest could be a dedicated AI key. The power button and volume controls seem to sit on the right side of the device.
Oppo Find X9 Ultra: Camera Accessory Draws Attention
Beyond the device itself, the leaked images also show a large telephoto lens attachment designed for the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. The attachment appears to be a 300mm teleconverter lens, shown alongside a dedicated case and a camera grip. This setup points to Oppo’s continued focus on photography features for its Ultra-series devices.
The teleconverter attachment looks similar in shape to the Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit bundled with the Oppo Find X9 Pro, but it appears larger in size. The images also suggest the presence of extra zoom rings on the lens, which may indicate expanded zoom control compared to the previous model.
Industry reports suggest that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra may come with a quad rear camera setup. Two of these cameras are said to use 200MP sensors. The main camera is expected to use Sony’s LYTIA 901 sensor, paired with a 23mm focal length lens. Another 200MP sensor, reportedly the OmniVision OV52A, may serve as a periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a 70mm focal length.
The remaining cameras could include a 50MP ultra-wide sensor from Samsung and an additional periscope telephoto camera offering up to 10x optical zoom with a 230mm focal length. Together, this setup suggests a strong focus on zoom range and imaging options.
Oppo Find X9 Ultra: Launch Timeline (Expected)
Oppo has not confirmed the specifications, images, or launch plans. Until an official statement arrives, these details remain based on leaks and reports. However, reports and rumours suggest that the Find X9 Ultra will be released in China in March 2026.
