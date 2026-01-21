Oppo Find X9 Ultra design and telephoto kit images leaked online: Here’s what to expect

Oppo’s next flagship smartphone is set to launch soon, with new leaks and rumours offering a closer look at its design and camera plans. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to launch in China after the Spring Festival in February, although Oppo has not issued an official announcement. Ahead of this expected launch window, several real-life images claimed to reveal the Oppo Find X9 Ultra have appeared on Chinese social media, offering a first look at its possible design and camera accessories. Oppo Find X9 Ultra is set to launch soon, as its design and key features have been leaked online. (HT Tech)

The leaked images were shared on Weibo and show a device placed inside a protective case. While the case hides some elements, key aspects of the phone remain visible. The handset appears to feature a flat display, moving away from curved screens used in some earlier models. On the left side of the frame, the images show a single button, which reports suggest could be a dedicated AI key. The power button and volume controls seem to sit on the right side of the device.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra: Camera Accessory Draws Attention Beyond the device itself, the leaked images also show a large telephoto lens attachment designed for the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. The attachment appears to be a 300mm teleconverter lens, shown alongside a dedicated case and a camera grip. This setup points to Oppo’s continued focus on photography features for its Ultra-series devices.

The teleconverter attachment looks similar in shape to the Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit bundled with the Oppo Find X9 Pro, but it appears larger in size. The images also suggest the presence of extra zoom rings on the lens, which may indicate expanded zoom control compared to the previous model.