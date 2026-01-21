Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra colour options leaked online, and it's not ‘Orange’

As anticipation builds around Samsung’s next flagship smartphone, fresh leaks are offering new insight into one detail that many buyers care about early on - colour options. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has been in leaks and rumours for the past few months, but new insights now suggest a change in Samsung’s marketing focus, especially when it comes to the phone’s main launch colour. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra colour options have been tipped online ahead of the official announcement. (x)

Purple May Replace Orange as Lead Colour A recent post shared on the social media platform X by tipster IceUniverse has brought renewed attention to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The post included images of four SIM card trays said to belong to the upcoming device. These trays are often used as early indicators of official colour options, as they usually match the phone’s final finish. According to the images, Samsung may offer the Galaxy S26 Ultra in Black Shadow, White Shadow, Galactial Blue, and a purple shade called Ultraviolet.

What stands out is the mention of Ultraviolet as the so-called “hero” colour. In the smartphone industry, this term refers to the colour that companies highlight most in promotions and launch materials. Earlier leaks had pointed to Orange taking this role, but the latest information suggests Samsung has changed direction. Another industry insider, Ahmed Qwaider, also stated that purple would serve as the main colour, while orange may not appear among the standard options at all.

The leaked colour names are also drawing attention for another reason. None of them includes the word “titanium,” which has sparked discussion about a possible design shift. This detail may support earlier reports that Samsung could move away from using a titanium frame on the Ultra model. If true, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may follow a path similar to Apple, which reportedly dropped titanium in favour of aluminium on its latest Pro models.

Hardware Upgrades Expected Under Familiar Design Beyond colour and materials, several other details about the Galaxy S26 Ultra have surfaced through leaks and reports. While Samsung is not expected to make major changes to the phone’s overall look, some hardware updates are likely. The device may come with a slimmer body and a display that delivers higher brightness levels. Camera hardware is also said to remain familiar, with a 200MP main sensor, though Samsung could add a new 24MP shooting option.

Memory and charging features may also see changes. Reports suggest Samsung could increase the RAM to 16GB on select variants, though this may affect pricing due to supply conditions. Charging upgrades are also under discussion, with wired charging speeds possibly rising to 60W and wireless charging reaching 25W.

Despite the growing list of leaks, Samsung has not confirmed any of these details. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to debut at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, which reports suggest could take place on February 25. Until then, colour options and specifications remain subject to change as more information becomes available.