Vivo X200T launching in India on January 27: Check expected price, features and availability

Vivo X200T is confirmed to launch in India later this month. On Tuesday, the company announced that the smartphone will be released as part of its X200 series. With this launch, the Vivo X200T will join the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro, which the company introduced in 2024. Vivo has also revealed several key details about the device ahead of its debut. Let’s take a closer look at what's coming. Vivo X200T flagship smartphone is set to launch on January 27 in India. (Vivo)

Vivo X200T: Launch Date and Availability According to the official announcement, Vivo will launch the X200T in India on January 27 at 12 pm IST. After the launch, interested buyers will be able to purchase the smartphone through Flipkart, the Vivo India online store, and offline retail outlets across the country.

While Vivo has not officially announced the price, reports suggest that the Vivo X200T could fall in the range of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 55,000 in India. It is expected to come in two colour options: Stellar Black and Seaside Lilac. If this pricing holds, the Vivo X200T will sit close to the Vivo X200 FE within the same product line.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 tipped to use dual glass display to tackle crease issue