Vivo X200T launching in India on January 27: Check expected price, features and availability

Vivo X200T is confirmed to launch in India later this month. On Tuesday, the company announced that the smartphone will be released as part of its X200 series. With this launch, the Vivo X200T will join the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro, which the company introduced in 2024. Vivo has also revealed several key details about the device ahead of its debut. Let’s take a closer look at what's coming.
Vivo X200T: Launch Date and Availability
According to the official announcement, Vivo will launch the X200T in India on January 27 at 12 pm IST. After the launch, interested buyers will be able to purchase the smartphone through Flipkart, the Vivo India online store, and offline retail outlets across the country.
While Vivo has not officially announced the price, reports suggest that the Vivo X200T could fall in the range of Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 55,000 in India. It is expected to come in two colour options: Stellar Black and Seaside Lilac. If this pricing holds, the Vivo X200T will sit close to the Vivo X200 FE within the same product line.
Vivo X200T: Specifications and Features (Expected)
The company confirmed that the Vivo X200T will include a triple rear camera setup. All three rear cameras will use 50MP sensors and will feature optics developed in partnership with Zeiss. Vivo has not shared details about the camera functions but stated that the focus remains on photography performance across different shooting modes.
Vivo also confirmed that the upcoming device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor. This chipset will power the device in India and will place the X200T below the Vivo X300 series, which uses a higher-grade processor. The existing Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro models also rely on a Dimensity 9400 chip. On the software side, Vivo stated that the X200T will ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The company introduced this software version with the Vivo X300 series in December 2025.
Leaks and reports also point to other hardware details. The Vivo X200T is likely to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For cameras, reports mention a 50MP Sony LYT-702 main sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP Samsung JN1 periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP LYT-600 ultra-wide camera. The smartphone is also expected to include a 6,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. Vivo is expected to share full specifications at the launch event.