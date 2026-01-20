Retired cop duped ₹2.40 lakh after a fake call on pension update

Cybercrime linked to pension services has shown a steady rise, with senior citizens increasingly becoming targets. Fraudsters have begun exploiting the life certificate update process, which pensioners must complete to continue receiving monthly payments. In a recent case, a retired police officer lost ₹2.40 lakh after being misled by individuals posing as officials handling pension records. The incident has renewed calls from authorities asking pensioners to use only verified platforms and avoid responding to unsolicited communication. A retired police officer lost pension savings after fraudsters misled him during a fake life certificate update. (File Photo/HT)

Pension Scam Alert

According to the complaint, the retired officer received a phone call from an unknown person who claimed that his pension life certificate had expired and needed immediate renewal. The caller warned that failure to act would result in the suspension of pension payments. Trusting the claim, the officer followed the instructions given during the call.

The caller sent a link through WhatsApp and asked the pensioner to download an application described as a government-approved service. After installation, the application requested personal information, including Aadhaar details and the mobile number linked to the pension account. The fraudsters also asked the officer to share one-time passwords sent to his phone.

Using the information collected through the application and the shared OTPs, the scammers accessed the bank account linked to the pension. Within a short period, they transferred ₹2.40 lakh from the account without the officer’s consent. The victim later discovered the loss while checking his bank balance and reported the matter to the police.

Government Issues Fresh Warning to Pensioners Government agencies have again clarified the correct process for submitting life certificates. Pensioners must use only authorised methods, such as the Jeevan Pramaan application, which is available on official app stores, or submit certificates through the designated government portal. Pensioners can also complete the process by visiting a bank branch or post office in person.

Officials have stressed that no government department sends application files through WhatsApp, SMS, or phone calls. Any request asking users to install files from unknown sources should be treated as a fraud attempt.

Authorities have advised senior citizens not to share Aadhaar details, bank information, or OTPs with anyone over the phone. In cases of suspected fraud, victims should act quickly and report the incident by calling the cybercrime helpline at 1930 or by filing a complaint on cybercrime.gov.in.