Apple adds a smart event feature to Photos, and many users may miss it

During WWDC25, Apple outlined several updates to the Photos app that will be introduced with iOS 26. The company has now confirmed that the tab bar layout will return after last year's single-screen change, and has added a tool that can create spatial scenes from existing images. Alongside these changes, Apple also introduced a quieter update that focuses on how the Photos app handles events. You can now see detailed event information and group photos automatically in the Photos app. (HT)

Event Recognition in Photos With iOS 26, the Photos app can now detect when users attend large events such as concerts or sports matches. When the system recognises an event, it groups related photos together and adds useful information linked to that occasion.

For concerts, the Photos app can show details such as the artist lineup, venue name, set list, related playlists, and information about upcoming shows. For sports events, it can display the match score, venue details, and future fixtures. This information appears alongside the photos rather than requiring users to search elsewhere.

Photos linked to recognised events display a ticket-shaped button instead of the usual information icon. Tapping this button opens an event panel that shows all related details in one place. In addition, the Memories section under the Collections tab now labels memories with the name of the concert or sports event instead of using generic titles.

Apple says this feature supports the app’s focus on organising personal moments with context. While it does not change how photos are captured, it adds background information that can help users recall details connected to their experiences.

