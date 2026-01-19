iPhone 18 Pro design and colour options leaked in a new leaked video - Details

Apple has already started working on its next-generation premium iPhone, with new leaks and rumours suggesting that the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro may see major design and other enhancements. A recent video leak offered an early glimpse of the device's potential design and colour options. It suggests that Apple could adjust the appearance and hardware placement while maintaining the familiar overall design. iPhone 18 Pro could see a major shift in design, colours, and key hardware features. (9to5Mac)

The video, shared by Front Page Tech and Jon Prosser and reported by TechRadar, shows unofficial renders of the iPhone 18 Pro from several angles. While Apple has not confirmed any details, the leak claims to rely on information from people connected to Apple’s supply chain. Past leaks from similar sources have often sparked discussion ahead of official launches, though final products sometimes differ.

Based on the video, Apple may move away from the dual-tone rear finish used on the iPhone 17 Pro models. Instead, the iPhone 18 Pro appears to use a single finish across the back panel. The overall shape, button placement, and camera layout look close to the current Pro model. If this holds true, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is also expected to follow the same design pattern, with the main difference being a larger screen and body.

New Colours Under Testing One of the main talking points from the leak is the possible change in colour options. According to Prosser, Apple is testing shades described as burgundy, brown, and purple for a 2026 release. These colours could join other options that have appeared in earlier leaks, including silver, orange, and blue. Apple often limits the final selection, so it remains unclear which colours will reach the market.

