iPhone 18 Pro design and colour options leaked in a new leaked video - Details

Apple has already started working on its next-generation premium iPhone, with new leaks and rumours suggesting that the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro may see major design and other enhancements. A recent video leak offered an early glimpse of the device's potential design and colour options. It suggests that Apple could adjust the appearance and hardware placement while maintaining the familiar overall design.
The video, shared by Front Page Tech and Jon Prosser and reported by TechRadar, shows unofficial renders of the iPhone 18 Pro from several angles. While Apple has not confirmed any details, the leak claims to rely on information from people connected to Apple’s supply chain. Past leaks from similar sources have often sparked discussion ahead of official launches, though final products sometimes differ.
Based on the video, Apple may move away from the dual-tone rear finish used on the iPhone 17 Pro models. Instead, the iPhone 18 Pro appears to use a single finish across the back panel. The overall shape, button placement, and camera layout look close to the current Pro model. If this holds true, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is also expected to follow the same design pattern, with the main difference being a larger screen and body.
New Colours Under Testing
One of the main talking points from the leak is the possible change in colour options. According to Prosser, Apple is testing shades described as burgundy, brown, and purple for a 2026 release. These colours could join other options that have appeared in earlier leaks, including silver, orange, and blue. Apple often limits the final selection, so it remains unclear which colours will reach the market.
The video also points to changes on the front of the device. The selfie camera may move to the top left corner of the display, while Face ID components could sit under the screen. Reports have suggested this shift for some time, and the leak adds weight to those claims. The Dynamic Island feature is expected to remain, but may extend from the top left rather than the centre. Users would still access alerts, navigation updates, and other live information through it.
In addition, the leak repeats several earlier claims. These include a camera system with a variable aperture, which could help the phone adjust to different lighting conditions. The Camera Control button may also see changes to make it easier to use. The video further mentions support for 5G satellite connectivity, which could improve communication in areas with limited network coverage.
If Apple changes its launch schedule as some reports suggest, the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a foldable iPhone could arrive in September. The standard iPhone 18 and a new iPhone Air model may then follow in 2027. Until Apple makes an official announcement, these details remain unconfirmed and should be treated with a pinch of salt.