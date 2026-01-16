How to limit your kids' YouTube Shorts viewing habits with this new tool

YouTube has introduced a new feature that will help users manage how much time they spend watching Shorts. The short-form video feed is designed for quick viewing, but continuous scrolling can extend screen time beyond what users intend to spend. To address this, YouTube now lets users set a daily time limit specifically for Shorts. When the limit is reached, the app will notify the viewer, which might help families and individuals monitor their usage. How to set daily limits on YouTube Shorts to manage kids’ screen time effectively. (Pexels)

How to Set a Daily Limit on Shorts Users can set up and manage the Shorts feed limit in a few simple steps:

Open the YouTube app on your smartphone. Tap your profile picture in the top-right corner. Select Settings from the menu. Tap General. Choose the Shorts feed limit. Browse the available time limits and select the one that fits your preference. Once selected, YouTube will automatically track the time spent watching Shorts each day.