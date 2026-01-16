How to limit your kids' YouTube Shorts viewing habits with this new tool
Here’s how to set daily time limits on YouTube Shorts and help your kids watch responsibly while staying aware of screen time.
YouTube has introduced a new feature that will help users manage how much time they spend watching Shorts. The short-form video feed is designed for quick viewing, but continuous scrolling can extend screen time beyond what users intend to spend. To address this, YouTube now lets users set a daily time limit specifically for Shorts. When the limit is reached, the app will notify the viewer, which might help families and individuals monitor their usage.
How to Set a Daily Limit on Shorts
Users can set up and manage the Shorts feed limit in a few simple steps:
- Open the YouTube app on your smartphone.
- Tap your profile picture in the top-right corner.
- Select Settings from the menu.
- Tap General.
- Choose the Shorts feed limit.
- Browse the available time limits and select the one that fits your preference.
- Once selected, YouTube will automatically track the time spent watching Shorts each day.
What Happens When the Limit is Reached
When a user reaches the chosen limit, YouTube displays an on-screen message. The notification informs the user that their daily Shorts limit has been met. At this point, the user can either stop watching Shorts by dismissing the message or continue viewing by ignoring the reminder. This approach provides flexibility, allowing control over viewing without fully restricting access.
Supported Devices
The Shorts feed limit is available on the YouTube app for Android smartphones and tablets, as well as iPhones and iPads. It may not appear in the same form on the desktop web version of YouTube.
Purpose of the Feature
YouTube introduced the Shorts feed limit to encourage more intentional content consumption. It will allow parents, guardians, and teens to track screen time without fully blocking access to Shorts. By combining reminders with user choice, YouTube seeks to support balanced viewing and help users manage time on the platform more effectively.