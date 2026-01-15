7 Must-have travel gadgets you can’t leave home without

Travelling light doesn’t mean sacrificing convenience. With just a carry-on, every item counts. The right gadgets can streamline your journey, keep your devices powered, and help you stay organised on the move. Whether it’s a long-haul flight or a weekend road trip, these seven tools make travelling smoother and more efficient. Check out these essential travel gadgets that make your trips easier, organised, and fully powered anywhere. (Pexels)

1. Charging Station The Anker 727 Charging Station can charge up to six devices at once with a maximum output of 100W. Its compact design and GaN technology make it ideal for travellers who need multiple devices powered without messy cables. Seven safety systems protect your gadgets, making it a reliable companion for group trips or long stays.

2. E-Reader The Kindle Paperwhite offers a glare-free 7-inch screen and 16GB of storage for thousands of books. Its IPX8 waterproof rating protects against splashes, and its battery can last up to 12 weeks. Lightweight and portable, it keeps your reading material accessible anywhere, from airports to poolside lounges.

3. Wireless Collar Microphone The Ubon GT-425 Influencer Series is a plug-and-play microphone designed for vloggers and podcasters. Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, a 20-meter range, and up to 8 hours of battery life make it ideal for outdoor recordings. Its 3-in-1 connector supports iOS and Android devices, ensuring clear, stable audio for interviews, reels, or live streams.

