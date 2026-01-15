7 Must-have travel gadgets you can’t leave home without
Thinking about what gadgets to pack for your next trip? These seven essential devices will keep you organised and stress-free while travelling anywhere.
Travelling light doesn’t mean sacrificing convenience. With just a carry-on, every item counts. The right gadgets can streamline your journey, keep your devices powered, and help you stay organised on the move. Whether it’s a long-haul flight or a weekend road trip, these seven tools make travelling smoother and more efficient.
1. Charging Station
The Anker 727 Charging Station can charge up to six devices at once with a maximum output of 100W. Its compact design and GaN technology make it ideal for travellers who need multiple devices powered without messy cables. Seven safety systems protect your gadgets, making it a reliable companion for group trips or long stays.
2. E-Reader
The Kindle Paperwhite offers a glare-free 7-inch screen and 16GB of storage for thousands of books. Its IPX8 waterproof rating protects against splashes, and its battery can last up to 12 weeks. Lightweight and portable, it keeps your reading material accessible anywhere, from airports to poolside lounges.
3. Wireless Collar Microphone
The Ubon GT-425 Influencer Series is a plug-and-play microphone designed for vloggers and podcasters. Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, a 20-meter range, and up to 8 hours of battery life make it ideal for outdoor recordings. Its 3-in-1 connector supports iOS and Android devices, ensuring clear, stable audio for interviews, reels, or live streams.
4. Gimbal and Selfie Stick
The Ubon SF-185 Click Pro combines a gimbal, selfie stick, and tripod. It supports smartphones up to 300g, features 360° rotation, AI face tracking, gesture control, and LED fill light for low-light shots. The foldable design and wireless remote make it perfect for travel photographers or content creators on the go.
5. Apple AirTag
Apple AirTags keep track of luggage, bags, or other belongings. Pairing with your iPhone or iPad, they provide geolocation updates through the Find My app. AirTags reduce stress by helping you confirm your belongings reach your destination safely.
6. Portable Solar Charger
A solar charger keeps phones, tablets, and laptops powered even in remote locations. It’s lightweight, eco-friendly, and ensures you stay connected without relying on wall outlets, making it a practical tool for outdoor adventures.
7. Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Modern noise-cancelling headphones block out distractions from airports, trains, or planes. They let you work, relax, or enjoy music peacefully, combining long battery life with clear sound for uninterrupted travel comfort.
In short, smart gadgets like these make every trip easier, whether you’re chasing adventure, creating content, or simply navigating a new city.