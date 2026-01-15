X says Grok will block bikini-style or revealing clothing image edits of real people

X has announced new limits on the image-editing features of its chatbot Grok after weeks of public criticism over how the tool handled sensitive visual content. The company said it has changed its systems to stop Grok from editing images of real people into revealing clothing, including bikinis. X shared the update through its @Safety account, saying it has added technical controls to address misuse of the tool. X has announced new limits on Grok after concerns grew over the image editing of people in bikinis. (REUTERS)

The company stated that the new restrictions apply to all users, including those who pay for access to Grok. According to X, no user will be allowed to use the chatbot to alter images of real individuals in ways that involve bikinis, underwear, or similar clothing. The platform said it took this step to prevent misuse that could lead to harm or violations of local laws.

Also read: Google Pixel 10a may launch sooner than expected: Check expected features, price and more

Changes to Image Access and Regional Limits Along with the editing restrictions, xAI said it will move all image-generation tools behind a subscription paywall. This means users who do not pay for Grok will no longer be able to create images using the chatbot. X also said it will block the ability to generate images of real people in revealing clothing in regions where such content breaks local rules. These limits will apply both through the Grok account and through Grok within X.

The announcement came shortly after the state of California confirmed it had initiated an investigation into xAI and Grok. Authorities are reviewing how the company handled reports of AI-generated nudity and content involving minors. California Attorney General Rob Bonta referred to a report that reviewed about 20,000 images generated by xAI over a short period. The report claimed that more than half of those images showed people wearing minimal clothing, and some images appeared to involve children.

Also read: Apple to fine-tune Gemini and use it quietly behind Siri without Google branding: Report