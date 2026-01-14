5 Spotify features that other music apps can’t match

Even as users explore multiple music and podcast platforms, Spotify remains a go-to for many due to its playlists and AI-generated recommendations. While other apps like YouTube Music offer strong alternatives, Spotify provides features that are hard to replicate elsewhere. Its recommendation engine and unique tools make it difficult to replace for regular listeners. Here are five Spotify features that other apps have yet to get right. These five Spotify features offer unique tools and experiences that other music apps cannot replicate. (Spotify)

Spotify Connect Spotify Connect allows playback control across multiple devices on the same account. A podcast can start on a smartphone and continue seamlessly on a laptop or tablet. Users can play, pause, and adjust volume remotely. On Android devices, volume control works fully, while iPhone users cannot use device buttons to adjust the sound. To activate Spotify Connect, play a song, tap the speaker icon, and select the device. All devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Also read: Google Pixel 10a may launch sooner than expected: Check expected features, price and more

Offline Backup Offline Backup differs from simply downloading tracks. When offline listening is enabled, Spotify automatically generates a playlist of cached songs, updating it based on listening activity. Premium users who have enabled offline listening and played more than five songs while online can access this feature. The playlist appears on the Home feed when the app loses internet connection and can be added to the Library. Offline Backup works across Android, iOS, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, ensuring uninterrupted listening without internet access.

Also read: Apple overtakes Samsung to become the world’s top smartphone brand in 2025: Report