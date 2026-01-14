5 Spotify features that other music apps can’t match
Not all music apps are the same. Spotify hides unique features that change how listeners discover, share, and enjoy music every day. Let’s find out.
Even as users explore multiple music and podcast platforms, Spotify remains a go-to for many due to its playlists and AI-generated recommendations. While other apps like YouTube Music offer strong alternatives, Spotify provides features that are hard to replicate elsewhere. Its recommendation engine and unique tools make it difficult to replace for regular listeners. Here are five Spotify features that other apps have yet to get right.
Spotify Connect
Spotify Connect allows playback control across multiple devices on the same account. A podcast can start on a smartphone and continue seamlessly on a laptop or tablet. Users can play, pause, and adjust volume remotely. On Android devices, volume control works fully, while iPhone users cannot use device buttons to adjust the sound. To activate Spotify Connect, play a song, tap the speaker icon, and select the device. All devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.
Offline Backup
Offline Backup differs from simply downloading tracks. When offline listening is enabled, Spotify automatically generates a playlist of cached songs, updating it based on listening activity. Premium users who have enabled offline listening and played more than five songs while online can access this feature. The playlist appears on the Home feed when the app loses internet connection and can be added to the Library. Offline Backup works across Android, iOS, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, ensuring uninterrupted listening without internet access.
Exclude Songs from Taste Profile
Spotify allows users to remove tracks or playlists from the taste profile to refine recommendations. Tracks and playlists can be excluded via the three-dot menu on the playing screen. Actions can be reversed at any time by selecting the “Include track” option, maintaining flexibility in music preferences while still managing the algorithm’s suggestions.
Spotify Jam
Spotify Jam offers group listening in real time. Premium users can host a session and invite others, including free users, to listen to the same songs simultaneously. Hosts and participants can add or remove tracks if permitted. Jam supports mobile devices, desktops, smart TVs, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, making shared listening convenient both in-person and remotely.
Blend
Blend generates playlists that reflect the music tastes of multiple users. Up to 10 people can join, and the playlist updates daily with new tracks from all participants. Unlike Jam, Blend does not provide real-time playback but allows users to enjoy shared playlists and discover songs that match the group’s preferences.