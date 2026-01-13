Apple overtakes Samsung to become the world’s top smartphone brand in 2025: Report

Apple has surpassed Samsung to claim the top spot in the global smartphone market in 2025, driven by strong sales of the iPhone 17 series. This marked the first time in 14 years that Apple shipped more smartphones globally than its main rival from South Korea. Data from Counterpoint Research shows that Apple achieved the highest year-on-year growth among the five leading smartphone brands, securing a 20 percent share of the global market. Apple overtook Samsung to become the global leader in the smartphone market in 2025.(AP)

Apple Leads Global Market

According to the report, Apple recorded a 10 percent increase in sales compared with 2024. Analysts attribute this rise to the iPhone 17 series, launched in September 2025, as well as the continued popularity of the iPhone 16 in key regions including India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. The iPhone 16 also emerged as the top-selling smartphone in India last year. In the last quarter of 2025, Apple captured a record 25 percent of global shipments, while Samsung trailed closely.

The overall global smartphone market expanded by 2 percent in 2025. Apple benefited not only from growing demand for premium devices but also from the replacement cycle reaching millions of users who had postponed upgrades during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior forecasts had already predicted that Apple could overtake Samsung this year.

Samsung Drops to Second Place

Samsung recorded a 19 percent market share, just behind Apple. The company saw 5 percent year-on-year growth, supported by its midrange A series and high-end Galaxy S25 and Z Fold 7 models. Despite these gains, Samsung faced challenges in Latin America and Western Europe, which partially offset its growth in Japan and core markets.

Xiaomi Maintains Third, Other Brands’ Performance

Xiaomi retained third place with a 13 percent market share. Its strategy of offering premium features, combined with effective distribution and balanced product offerings, helped maintain stable shipments, especially in emerging markets. Vivo's sales increased by 3 percent, while Oppo's sales declined by 4 percent due to increased competition in China and the Asia-Pacific region. However, Oppo did record sales growth in India, the Middle East and Africa.