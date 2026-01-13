iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max, and Air to get huge price cuts during Amazon Republic Day Sale

Amazon has announced that its Great Republic Day Sale 2026 in India will begin on January 16. The company has not yet shared how long the sale will run, but it has started revealing details about the offers that buyers can expect across several product categories. The sale will cover items such as smartphones, laptops, televisions, cameras, audio devices, wearables, and smart home appliances. Amazon has revealed early Republic Day sale prices and offers on the iPhone 17 Pro model. (Apple)

Discounted iPhone Prices Revealed

As part of these early offers, Amazon has confirmed reduced prices for Apple’s latest iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air. Apple introduced these models in the Indian market in September 2025, and they sit among the company’s current smartphone lineup. The updated Amazon sale page now lists the prices that will apply during the event.

According to the details shared by the company, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will sell for Rs. 1,40,400 during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. This marks a reduction from its regular listed price of Rs. 1,49,900 in India. The iPhone 17 Pro will be available at Rs. 1,25,400, down from its standard price of Rs. 1,34,900. Buyers interested in the iPhone Air will be able to purchase it for Rs. 91,249, compared with its listed price of Rs. 99,000.

Amazon has also confirmed that customers can receive an instant discount of 10 percent when they use SBI credit cards or opt for EMI transactions. In addition to this bank offer, the platform is also planning to offer cashback deals and exchange benefits, which could further reduce the final purchase cost depending on eligibility and conditions.

All three iPhone models are powered by Apple’s A19 Pro chipset. However, the iPhone Air uses a modified version of the processor to manage power use and heat, as the device focuses on a slim build. In terms of cameras, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max feature three 48MP rear cameras. The iPhone Air includes a single 48MP rear camera. On the front, all three iPhones come with an 18MP camera that supports Centre Stage.

More Smartphone Deals Expected

The announcement of iPhone pricing follows earlier updates from Amazon about deals on other smartphone brands. The company has already confirmed that models such as the OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, and Samsung Galaxy M17 5G will also be part of the Great Republic Day Sale 2026. With the sale date approaching, Amazon is expected to reveal more information about additional product categories and offers in the coming days.