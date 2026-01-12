How to hide your location using a VPN and access blocked content from anywhere

Ever wondered what it would be like to browse the internet from another country without leaving your home? A virtual private network, or VPN, makes that possible. It lets your device appear as if it’s connecting from a different location, which gives you access to content that might otherwise be blocked or restricted in your region. Here’s how to do it. How to change your virtual location using a VPN to access content from different countries safely.(Pexels)

Every device on the internet has a unique IP address. Websites and services use this to identify your device and approximate your location. This allows local content like news or weather, but it also limits what you can access. A VPN works by routing your connection through a server in a different location. Instead of showing your real IP, websites see the server’s address and location.

How to Change Location on Windows or Mac

1. Choose a VPN provider: Pick one with reliable security, fast connections, and a clear privacy policy.

2. Create an account: Set up a username and password and subscribe if necessary. Longer plans usually save money.

3. Download and install the VPN app: Use the provider’s website to ensure you get the latest version. Follow prompts and grant permissions.

4. Open the app and explore the interface: Learn how to connect, disconnect, and select server locations.

5. Connect to a server: Choose the country or region from which you want your connection to appear. For unrestricted browsing, pick a nearby country without content blocks.

6. Verify your location: Check your virtual location using services like WhatIsMyIPAddress.

7. Disconnect when done: Return to your real location by disconnecting or selecting your home country server. Activating a kill switch, if available, ensures your true IP isn’t exposed if the VPN disconnects.

How to Change Location on iPhone or Android Devices

Select a mobile-friendly VPN: Options like Proton VPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark work well. Confirm you’re downloading the official app.

Install the app: Use the App Store or Google Play, and consider free trials if available.

Set up an account: Follow instructions and subscribe if necessary.

Familiarise yourself with the interface: Locate server selection and settings.

Connect to a server: Ensure the VPN is active before browsing.

Disconnect to return to your real location: End the session when finished.

Paid VPNs or free versions supported by subscriptions are generally safer. Fully free VPNs may compromise privacy or share connections without your knowledge. However, with these steps, you can control your online presence, bypass restrictions, and explore content from anywhere in the world.