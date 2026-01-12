Google quietly pulls AI summaries for select medical search queries

Google has stopped showing AI-generated summaries, known as AI Overviews, for certain health-related search queries. The change followed an investigation by the Guardian, which found that the feature sometimes returned simplified or potentially misleading information. Google has removed AI summaries from some medical searches after concerns over misleading health information. (Pexels)

Concerns Raised Over Medical Accuracy

The Guardian reported that searches like “what is the normal range for liver blood tests” generated AI summaries listing basic numerical ranges without considering important factors such as age, sex, ethnicity, or nationality. These details are crucial for interpreting medical results accurately, and experts warned that users could mistakenly assume their test results were normal.

After the report, searches including “what is the normal range for liver blood tests” and “what is the normal range for liver function tests” no longer displayed AI Overviews. However, similar queries, like “lft reference range,” continued to trigger AI-generated summaries, which suggested the removal was only partial.

Follow-up testing several hours after the Guardian article appeared confirmed that those specific queries no longer showed AI Overviews. In some cases, the top search result was the Guardian’s own report. Google Search still allows users to run these questions through its separate AI Mode, showing that AI-generated medical answers remain accessible in a different form.

Google did not comment on the removal of individual summaries. A company spokesperson told the Guardian that Google does not discuss specific changes but regularly works to improve the feature. An internal review by Google clinicians found that most AI Overview content was accurate and supported by reliable sources, according to the spokesperson.

This development comes as Google continues to integrate AI more deeply into Search, including models tailored for healthcare and improved summary features introduced last year. The incident highlights a key challenge for AI in medical searches: while summarisation tools can make information easier to access, medical content leaves little room for error.