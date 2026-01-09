CES 2026: 6 coolest tech highlights, from humanoid robots to PC keyboards

CES 2026 is over, and there were several exciting reveals at the show in Las Vegas, Nevada. From super-cool keyboards with entire computers built into them to crease-free foldable displays, there was a lot of impressive tech on display this year. Read on for the coolest things we thought was super cool at CES 2026. CES 2026: LG's CloiD in action.(LG)

HP Elite Board G1a

This is a keyboard that has a computer inside it. Yes, this keyboard packs a full AMD Ryzen AI 300 series chipset, along with a fan, microphones, and even speakers. And of course, it is a keyboard. You also get integrated graphics, support for up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD storage. It can even drive 4K panels.

It is a truly great space-saver if you are looking for something like this. The form factor is quite compact and feels very much like a basic keyboard.

Samsung Display’s crease-free display

This is once again a really exciting prospect from Samsung. It gives us a glimpse of what foldables of the future could look like. So far, we have seen foldable devices that always come with a visible crease, which clearly is not the best user experience.

However, this new crease-free solution from Samsung Display paints a promising picture of what we can expect from next-generation foldables. Who knows, we may even see this technology make its way to the rumoured iPhone Fold and the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Z series devices.

LG CLOiD Robot

LG CLOiD is a cute little robot designed to handle household chores, including preparing food, doing the laundry, and more. It comes in white and black colour options and features two arms, giving it a humanoid-like appearance. There is also a strong AI angle at play here. That said, it remains to be seen when this experience will roll out world over and what its retail price could eventually be.

LG Wallpaper TV

This one is for those who prefer inconspicuous tech in their homes. It blends seamlessly into its surroundings, measures just 9.9 mm in thickness, and comes in a massive 100-inch size. So, if you want something low-key that does not stand out but still delivers a super high-quality display, the LG W6 OLED Wallpaper TV is definitely worth keeping an eye on in the near future.

Intel Core Ultra Series 3

Intel Core Ultra Series 3 is the first platform built on Intel 18A, which Intel is calling the most advanced semiconductor process ever developed and manufactured in the United States. According to Intel, these processors are designed for a wide range of use cases, including robotics, smart cities, automation, healthcare, and more.



Pre-orders for laptops powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 will begin on January 6, 2026, while general availability of these systems will start from January 27. As for edge systems powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, they are expected to arrive in Q2 2026.

Clicks Communicator

A few years ago, we saw Clicks create a physical keyboard accessory for the iPhone, bringing a full BlackBerry-style keyboard attached to a phone case. Now, Clicks has gone a step further with its own smartphone, the Clicks Communicator.

The device runs Android 16 and features a physical keyboard, biometric authentication in the form of a fingerprint scanner, and a 4-inch OLED display. It also includes a 3.5 mm headphone jack, in case you are still into that. The phone will be available initially for $399, but the price will increase to $499 in February. So, if you still want a phone with a physical keyboard, this could be the one to get.

