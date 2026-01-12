Apple iPhone 17e may launch soon: Here’s when fans can expect the device

Apple is preparing to launch its next budget-friendly iPhone, the iPhone 17e, following the iPhone 16e, which debuted in February 2025. New reports now provide a clearer picture of when the device might reach customers. Let's take a look at what’s coming. Apple may not follow its usual timeline when launching the next iPhone 17e model this year.(Apple)

Early rumours pointed to a spring 2026 release. While this seems plausible based on the previous model’s schedule, Apple’s past approach to its lower-cost iPhones suggests caution. The iPhone SE, for example, received updates only every two to three years before it was discontinued. This pattern raises questions about assuming an annual update for the 17e.

What the iPhone Name Signals

Details about the new device remain limited, but leaks suggest that production could start shortly. According to a post by leaker Smart Pikachu on Weibo, “Following CES, the iPhone 17e is about to enter production, which aims to compete with lower-priced flagship smartphones. It is likely to feature a 6.1-inch island screen, a downclocked A19 chip, and no high refresh rate.” This implies Apple may bring the Dynamic Island, currently on higher-end models, to the 17-inch display. If accurate, this would position the 17e as a budget-oriented device competing with lower-priced flagship phones.

Possible February Launch Window

If this timeline aligns with previous releases, Apple may announce the iPhone 17e in mid-February. The iPhone 16e was revealed on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, and released on Friday, Feb. 28. By comparison, the 17e could be announced on Wednesday, Feb. 18, and available in stores by Friday, Feb. 27.

There is another scenario to consider. Last year, Apple aligned its announcement with Mobile World Congress (MWC). This year, MWC will run from March 2 to 5. Apple could announce the iPhone 17e on Wednesday, March 4, and put it on sale on Friday, March 13, following the trade show’s timing.

Apple’s strategy may also consider competitors’ timelines. Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy S26 series shortly after Apple’s anticipated announcement, which could influence marketing and release decisions.

For now, Apple fans and industry observers are monitoring production reports and CES updates to see whether the 17e will be released in line with the usual mid-February schedule, or whether the company will delay the release in order to make a greater impact at MWC. Either way, the next iPhone is on the horizon, and its release may come sooner than some observers expect, or slightly later, depending on Apple’s strategic decisions.