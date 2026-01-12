Samsung Galaxy S26 release date tipped online: Here’s what you need to know

Samsung is set to release its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S26 series, later than it has for previous models. Industry sources suggest that the upcoming phones will be available for purchase on Wednesday, March 11, following a launch event scheduled for Wednesday, February 25. The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is set to launch soon.(Bloomberg)

The timing marks a shift compared with the 2025 Galaxy S25 launch, when Samsung unveiled its devices on January 22, and they went on sale just under two weeks later on February 3. According to tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy S26 series is set to be unveiled in San Francisco at the end of February, with sales set to begin in early March.

Other reports suggest that Samsung will maintain pricing for the S26 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 models, with no increase expected this year. Analysts note that Samsung often separates announcement and sale dates, but the 2026 schedule suggests a later start compared with the previous year’s timeline.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch: Three Models Expected

Industry insiders say the shift in timing could be linked to decisions about the lineup. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge underperformed, with Samsung subsequently discontinuing the model and bringing back the Plus variant. The expected Galaxy S26 lineup now includes the standard Galaxy S26, the Galaxy S26 Plus, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. A refreshed mid-range Galaxy S25 FE may follow later in the year.

Galaxy S26 Ultra: Key Specifications (Rumoured)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to feature a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, optimised for Samsung devices, with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

As for the optics, Samsung is likely to include a quad-camera system on the Ultra model, with a 200MP main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide lens, 50MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP additional sensor. The device will run One UI 8.5 on Android 16 and is reported to house a 5,000mAh battery with 60W wired charging and 20W wireless charging support. Design changes are expected to be minimal, with subtle updates to the camera module.