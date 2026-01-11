Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G Review: Premium ambitions with practical brilliance

Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G arrives in India as part of Oppo’s renewed Reno 15 series, standing out with a compelling blend of camera power, performance and endurance. After using the phone extensively across everyday tasks, photography sessions and productivity workflows, it’s clear Oppo has hit many of the right notes without losing focus on what matters most to Indian users. Oppo has hit many of the right notes without losing focus on what matters most to Indian users.(Ayushmann Chawla)

Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G Review: Design and display

The Reno 15 Pro 5G makes an immediate impression with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display that brings rich colours and excellent clarity to the table. The 120 Hz refresh rate elevates the experience further, making scrolling and animations feel smooth and responsive. The panel’s 1.5K resolution (1272 × 2772 pixels) ensures a crisp viewing canvas for videos, gaming and day-to-day use.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G makes an immediate impression with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display(Ayushmann Chawla)

One of the more practical details in this price class is the display’s brightness and visibility outdoors. Whether you’re reading messages under bright Delhi sun or watching movies indoors, the screen stays comfortably legible and well balanced. The slim bezels reinforce the device’s premium feel without making it unwieldy, and the design is both elegant and durable.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G Review: Performance and everyday use

Under the hood, the Reno 15 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, paired with configurations starting at 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage in India. This combination delivers strong real-world performance across a wide range of tasks.

Daily operations such as messaging, streaming, web browsing and social media use felt fluid and fast. Multitasking across apps was rarely hindered by slowdowns. Even heavier tasks like video editing or large file exports proceeded without noticeable hiccups. For the price point, this level of performance feels more than sufficient for most users.

Daily operations such as messaging, streaming, web browsing and social media use felt fluid and fast.(Ayushmann Chawla)

Gaming was a particularly pleasant surprise. Titles optimised for Android ran well on higher settings without significant frame drops. Thermal performance remained stable during extended sessions, which speaks to Oppo’s tuning of the hardware and software interplay.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G Review: Camera capabilities

One of the Reno 15 Pro 5G’s headline features is its triple rear camera system led by a 200MP main sensor, supported by a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 50MP telephoto unit. This combination gives you a versatile imaging setup that feels at home in varied conditions.

One of the Reno 15 Pro 5G’s headline features is its triple rear camera system led by a 200MP main sensor(Ayushmann Chawla)

Daylight shots delivered excellent detail and natural colour reproduction. The ultra-wide camera captured broader scenes without much distortion, and the telephoto lens held up impressively at intermediate zoom levels - handy for travel or landscape shots. Portrait shots showed good subject separation, and skin tones appeared accurate.

Low-light imaging was strong for the class. Noise was kept in check, and the phone’s image processing helped retain usable detail even in challenging lighting. Video capture up to 4K resolution was smooth and stable, with adequate dynamic range for social sharing or casual vlogging.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro offers bunch of AI editing tools.(Ayushmann Chawla)

The 50MP front camera also turned in dependable results for selfies and video calls, with accurate tones and good clarity in most lighting conditions.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G Review: Battery and charging

Battery life on the Reno 15 Pro 5G is another strong suit. The 6,500 mAh cell kept the phone going comfortably through full days of mixed use, which included navigation, camera use, streaming and communication. In many cases, I was able to stretch into the next day without plugging in by evening.

In many cases, I was able to stretch into the next day without plugging in by evening.(Ayushmann Chawla)

Charging is supported via 80W wired fast charging, which tops up the large battery at a brisk pace and minimises downtime. Phoenix-level juice can be added while you get ready in the morning or between meetings, making the phone practical for users with unpredictable schedules.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G Review: Software and everyday experience

The Reno 15 Pro 5G runs Android 16 with Oppo’s ColorOS 16 on top, and the experience feels polished and intuitive. Gestures are responsive, menus are uncluttered, and the overall skin strikes a good balance between customisation and simplicity.

One notable advantage for Indian users is Oppo’s update commitment, which tends to extend several years of platform and security support. This sort of longevity adds reassurance for buyers who plan to keep their device longer.

Reno 15 Pro 5G runs Android 16 with Oppo’s ColorOS 16 on top(Ayushmann Chawla)

In day-to-day interactions, features like refined haptics, smooth animations and useful software utilities give the phone a premium feel beyond what the spec sheet alone suggests.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G Review: Room for Improvement

Despite its many strengths, the Reno 15 Pro 5G isn’t perfect. While the Dimensity 8450 delivers excellent performance for most tasks, users who demand absolute top-tier benchmark scores or extreme gaming speeds may find it slightly off peak.

Additionally, while the camera system is versatile, its telephoto performance isn’t quite on par with some ultra-premium flagships that offer higher optical zoom levels. These are refinements rather than serious flaws, and they do not significantly detract from the overall experience.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G Review: Verdict

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G strikes an impressive balance between performance, camera versatility, battery life and everyday ease of use. Its premium display and powerful imaging system make it a strong contender in the mid-premium segment in India. Whether you are a content creator, a multitasker or someone who simply wants a capable, stylish phone that does most things very well, the Reno 15 Pro 5G delivers on its promise.