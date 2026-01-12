Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026: These iQOO devices will get huge price cuts

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is set to begin on January 16. The sale will cover several product categories, including smartphones, laptops, wearables, audio devices, TVs, and home appliances. While Amazon has not shared full details of the offers yet, iQOO India has confirmed via a post on X that it will offer the latest devices launched in India in 2025 at discounted prices during the upcoming sale. The offers apply to models across premium, mid-range, and entry-level segments. Let’s take a look at what devices will see major price cuts. iQOO 15 and Neo series smartphones to get huge discounts during the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026.

iQOO 15

The iQOO 15, launched in November 2025, will see a price cut during the sale. iQOO introduced the phone at Rs. 72,999. During the Amazon sale, buyers can purchase it for Rs. 65,999. The company stated that this price includes taxes and offers, which may depend on eligible bank cards. Buyers can also choose no-cost EMI options instead of paying the full amount at once.

The iQOO 15 features a 6.85-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and houses a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging support.

iQOO Neo 10

The iQOO Neo 10 will also be available at a reduced price. iQOO launched this model in May 2025. It features a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, a 50MP main camera, an 8MP wide camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging support. The phone’s price increased over time due to higher component costs. During the sale, it will start at Rs. 33,999.

Discounts on Other Models

Other models will also receive price cuts. The iQOO Neo 10R will sell for Rs. 24,999. The iQOO Z10 will be priced at Rs. 20,499, while the iQOO Z10R will cost Rs. 18,499 during the sale.

In the lower price range, iQOO will offer the Z10x at Rs. 13,499. The iQOO Z10 Lite will be available for Rs. 9,999. All these deals will go live on Amazon starting January 16 as part of the Great Republic Day Sale 2026.