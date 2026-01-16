iOS 26.3: Here’s when your iPhone will get its next update

A new layout for wallpapers that separates Weather from Astronomy and adds additional Weather options.

So far, iOS 26.3 seems to focus on incremental improvements rather than sweeping changes. The early beta versions have introduced several updates:

Each of these updates launched roughly one week after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This year, that falls on January 26. Based on this pattern, Apple is likely to release iOS 26.3 in late January, with Monday, January 26, as a strong candidate. However, the update could also roll out a day later or within the first week of February. Users who want early access can join Apple’s public beta program.

Apple typically follows a consistent schedule for its software releases. By examining past patterns, we can make an informed estimate for the iOS 26.3 launch. In previous years, the x.3 updates arrived around the same time in January:

Apple is preparing its next major iPhone software update, iOS 26.3, which could arrive later this month. While the company may release a smaller bug-fix update, iOS 26.2.1, at any time, iOS 26.3 is expected to bring the next round of features and improvements for iPhone users.

The wallpaper update organises content more clearly, while the Android transfer option results from a collaboration between Apple and Google. This feature aims to simplify moving data between iPhone and Android devices, with Google offering a similar tool for users switching to iPhone.

For users in the EU, notification forwarding will expand to third-party smartwatches and wearables, replicating a feature previously limited to the Apple Watch. This change enhances compatibility with a wider range of devices.

Additional updates may appear when Apple rolls out the public release, including a new Black Unity wallpaper and possible end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging. These features will strengthen device customisation and privacy options.