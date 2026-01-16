Edit Profile
    iOS 26.3: Here’s when your iPhone will get its next update

    Apple is set to release iOS 26.3 soon, bringing new features, improved device transfers, and better notification support for iPhone users.

    Published on: Jan 16, 2026 12:59 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Apple is preparing its next major iPhone software update, iOS 26.3, which could arrive later this month. While the company may release a smaller bug-fix update, iOS 26.2.1, at any time, iOS 26.3 is expected to bring the next round of features and improvements for iPhone users.

    Apple plans to release iOS 26.3 soon, bringing new features and updates for iPhone users. (Apple)
    Apple plans to release iOS 26.3 soon, bringing new features and updates for iPhone users. (Apple)

    Expected Launch Timeline

    Apple typically follows a consistent schedule for its software releases. By examining past patterns, we can make an informed estimate for the iOS 26.3 launch. In previous years, the x.3 updates arrived around the same time in January:

    • iOS 18.3: January 27
    • iOS 17.3: January 22
    • iOS 16.3: January 23

    Also read: Amazon Great Republic Days Sale live: iPhone 15 under 52,000, big deals on Samsung and OnePlus

    Each of these updates launched roughly one week after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This year, that falls on January 26. Based on this pattern, Apple is likely to release iOS 26.3 in late January, with Monday, January 26, as a strong candidate. However, the update could also roll out a day later or within the first week of February. Users who want early access can join Apple’s public beta program.

    iOS 26.3: What to Expect

    So far, iOS 26.3 seems to focus on incremental improvements rather than sweeping changes. The early beta versions have introduced several updates:

    • A new layout for wallpapers that separates Weather from Astronomy and adds additional Weather options.
    • An Android transfer option for easier switching between devices
    • Notification forwarding for non-Apple wearables in the European Union
    • Additional EU compliance-related changes

    Also read: How to limit your kids' YouTube Shorts viewing habits with this new tool

    The wallpaper update organises content more clearly, while the Android transfer option results from a collaboration between Apple and Google. This feature aims to simplify moving data between iPhone and Android devices, with Google offering a similar tool for users switching to iPhone.

    For users in the EU, notification forwarding will expand to third-party smartwatches and wearables, replicating a feature previously limited to the Apple Watch. This change enhances compatibility with a wider range of devices.

    Also read: New MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips could debut soon

    Additional updates may appear when Apple rolls out the public release, including a new Black Unity wallpaper and possible end-to-end encryption for RCS messaging. These features will strengthen device customisation and privacy options.

