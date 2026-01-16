Amazon Great Republic Days Sale live: iPhone 15 under ₹52,000, big deals on Samsung and OnePlus

Amazon has kicked off its Great Republic Days 2026 sale for Prime members in India, offering a wide range of smartphones at various price points. The sale includes phones from major brands and offers Prime users reduced prices, bank-related savings and time-limited deals. Buyers can choose from models suited for daily use, work needs, or higher storage and processing demands. Amazon Great Republic Days Sale is now live for Prime members with huge discounts and offers on popular smartphones. (Pexels)

The ongoing sale is offering huge discounts on well-known smartphone brands, including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme and others. Amazon has placed these offers under Prime-only access, which means non-members may not see the same pricing. The sale aims to cover users looking to upgrade older devices or switch brands without waiting for later festive events.

Deals on iPhones Apple’s iPhone range forms a major part of the ongoing sale. Amazon has listed the iPhone 15 with 128GB storage at Rs. 51,499, placing it among the lower-priced recent iPhone models available during the event. The sale also covers newer releases. The iPhone 17 Pro with 256GB storage is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,34,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max with the same storage option is now available for Rs. 1,49,900.

Apple has also included the iPhone Air in the sale. The 256GB variant is listed at Rs. 95,499. This option targets users who want a recent iPhone model with a focus on portability and storage. Availability may vary based on location and stock levels.

