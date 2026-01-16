Edit Profile
    Amazon Great Republic Days Sale live: iPhone 15 under ₹52,000, big deals on Samsung and OnePlus

    Amazon Great Republic Days 2026 sale is now live for Prime members, bringing smartphone deals on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Redmi, and budget models.

    Updated on: Jan 16, 2026 11:04 AM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Amazon has kicked off its Great Republic Days 2026 sale for Prime members in India, offering a wide range of smartphones at various price points. The sale includes phones from major brands and offers Prime users reduced prices, bank-related savings and time-limited deals. Buyers can choose from models suited for daily use, work needs, or higher storage and processing demands.

    Amazon Great Republic Days Sale is now live for Prime members with huge discounts and offers on popular smartphones. (Pexels)
    Amazon Great Republic Days Sale is now live for Prime members with huge discounts and offers on popular smartphones. (Pexels)

    The ongoing sale is offering huge discounts on well-known smartphone brands, including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme and others. Amazon has placed these offers under Prime-only access, which means non-members may not see the same pricing. The sale aims to cover users looking to upgrade older devices or switch brands without waiting for later festive events.

    New MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips could debut soon

    Deals on iPhones

    Apple’s iPhone range forms a major part of the ongoing sale. Amazon has listed the iPhone 15 with 128GB storage at Rs. 51,499, placing it among the lower-priced recent iPhone models available during the event. The sale also covers newer releases. The iPhone 17 Pro with 256GB storage is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,34,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max with the same storage option is now available for Rs. 1,49,900.

    Apple has also included the iPhone Air in the sale. The 256GB variant is listed at Rs. 95,499. This option targets users who want a recent iPhone model with a focus on portability and storage. Availability may vary based on location and stock levels.

    7 Must-have travel gadgets you can't leave home without

    Deals on Samsung and OnePlus Smartphones

    Samsung has added several Galaxy smartphones to the sale, covering both affordable and mid-range segments. The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is listed at Rs. 23,998. For buyers with a tighter budget, the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage is now available for just Rs. 12,999. These models support 5G networks and aim to meet everyday usage needs.

    OnePlus has focused on higher storage variants during the sale. The OnePlus 15R with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 47,998. The OnePlus 13s with the same memory configuration is listed at Rs. 52,999. These phones address users who require more space for apps, media, and work-related files.

    Google Pixel 10a may launch sooner than expected: Check expected features, price and more

    Redmi, Realme, and iQOO Price Cuts

    Redmi has placed several models across entry and mid-range categories. The Redmi 13 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs. 12,499. The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is listed at Rs. 26,999. Amazon has also included the Redmi A5 with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage at Rs. 6,999 for first-time smartphone buyers.

    Realme has added the Narzo 90 5G and Narzo 80 Pro 5G, each priced at Rs. 16,998 depending on the variant. iQOO has listed the Neo 10 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs. 36,998, giving buyers another option in the upper mid-range space.

