iPhone 18 Pro could launch with under-display face ID, claims leak

The design of iPhones is continually being adapted by Apple with each new generation of the device. The iPhone 14 Pro replaced the traditional notch with the Dynamic Island, while the iPhone 15 Pro introduced a titanium frame. The iPhone 17 Pro brought a new camera plateau and returned to an aluminium body. Each update has reflected Apple’s gradual evolution of its flagship devices. Apple may redesign the iPhone 18 Pro with under-display Face ID, according to recent leaks. (REUTERS)

Recent leaks suggest the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will undergo another design shift. Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station claims Apple is testing an under-display cutout area for the front sensors. Reports indicate the company may make the Dynamic Island more discreet and move the Face ID components beneath the screen. Some sources also speculate that Apple could plan a larger redesign for 2027 to mark the 20th anniversary of the first iPhone.

Also read: How to limit your kids' YouTube Shorts viewing habits with this new tool

Pro Models to Lead Design Changes According to Digital Chat Station, Apple will continue its pattern of updating the Pro models first. The standard iPhone 18 and the iPhone Air 2 are expected to retain the design of their predecessors. This means the under-display Face ID system and a modified Dynamic Island likely will not appear on these models. The focus will remain on the Pro variants for testing new hardware innovations.

The TrueDepth system, which powers Face ID, may move entirely under the display on the iPhone 18 Pro models. It remains uncertain whether Apple will fully implement under-display sensors and cameras across all future iPhones, but the iPhone 18 Pro series appears to be a step in that direction.

Also read: New MacBook Pro models with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips could debut soon