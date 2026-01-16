iPhone 18 Pro could launch with under-display face ID, claims leak

The design of iPhones is continually being adapted by Apple with each new generation of the device. The iPhone 14 Pro replaced the traditional notch with the Dynamic Island, while the iPhone 15 Pro introduced a titanium frame. The iPhone 17 Pro brought a new camera plateau and returned to an aluminium body. Each update has reflected Apple’s gradual evolution of its flagship devices.
Recent leaks suggest the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will undergo another design shift. Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station claims Apple is testing an under-display cutout area for the front sensors. Reports indicate the company may make the Dynamic Island more discreet and move the Face ID components beneath the screen. Some sources also speculate that Apple could plan a larger redesign for 2027 to mark the 20th anniversary of the first iPhone.
According to Digital Chat Station, Apple will continue its pattern of updating the Pro models first. The standard iPhone 18 and the iPhone Air 2 are expected to retain the design of their predecessors. This means the under-display Face ID system and a modified Dynamic Island likely will not appear on these models. The focus will remain on the Pro variants for testing new hardware innovations.
The TrueDepth system, which powers Face ID, may move entirely under the display on the iPhone 18 Pro models. It remains uncertain whether Apple will fully implement under-display sensors and cameras across all future iPhones, but the iPhone 18 Pro series appears to be a step in that direction.
Apple has been expanding its iPhone lineup with new product lines. The recently introduced iPhone Air adds another option to its schedule, and a rumoured iPhone Fold could arrive later this year. By 2027, Apple may release an iPhone with a completely redesigned body, similar to how it launched the iPhone X in 2017 alongside the iPhone 8.
With two Pro models, one standard version, the iPhone Air, and a potential Fold device, Apple’s release calendar is becoming increasingly complex. How the iPhone 20 will fit into this lineup and what its design will look like remains unknown. The iPhone 18 Pro redesign could signal the beginning of a new direction for the company’s flagship devices.