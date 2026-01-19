iQOO 15 Ultra set to launch soon in India with built-in cooling fan

The cooling fan sits near the lower section of the phone and remains visible from the outside. iQOO has chosen not to conceal this element. Reports also suggest that the company may offer a fan protection plan with coverage lasting up to five years, which suggests that the cooling system forms a core part of the phone’s design rather than an add-on.

Images shared through pre-order listings offer a first look at the phone’s design. The iQOO 15 Ultra uses a round camera module on the back, with a ring layout around the lenses. This gives the device a clear identity that separates it from other premium phones. The body also shows small orange highlights, which reinforce iQOO’s gaming focus.

Smartphones with built-in fans usually target gaming users rather than everyday buyers. By adding this feature to the Ultra version, iQOO has signalled that it wants to focus strongly on sustained performance and long gaming use.

iQOO has set the clock ticking for its next top-end phone. The company has confirmed that the iQOO 15 Ultra will launch in early February 2026 and has already started taking pre-orders in China. Along with the timeline, iQOO has revealed a key feature that sets this phone apart from most high-end models: an active cooling fan.

The iQOO 15 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.85-inch LTPO OLED display with 2K resolution. Reports indicate support for a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. The panel may come from Samsung, though iQOO has not confirmed this detail.

Under the hood, the device is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. This is the same chip expected to power the standard iQOO 15, placing both models on equal footing in terms of raw processing power.

Also read: iOS 26.3: Here’s when your iPhone will get its next update

Cooling System and Gaming Controls The built-in fan plays a central role in the iQOO 15 Ultra. The upgraded cooling setup aims to manage heat during long gaming sessions, which can help reduce performance drops caused by high temperatures. For users who play for extended periods, stable output can matter more than peak numbers.

Leaks also point to the inclusion of shoulder triggers. If confirmed, these buttons would allow more control in games without relying only on touch input.

On the other hand, camera details remain limited, but testing is said to include a periscope telephoto camera. Reports mention a 50MP sensor designed to improve zoom performance. The device may also support wireless charging and carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.