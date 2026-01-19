Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    iQOO 15 Ultra set to launch soon in India with built-in cooling fan

    iQOO 15 Ultra is set to launch in India soon with a built-in cooling fan and other advanced features. 

    Updated on: Jan 19, 2026 4:11 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    You may be interested in

    Discount

    5% OFF

    IQOO 15 5G

    IQOO 15 5G

    • Check16GB RAM
    • Check512GB Storage
    • Check6.85-inch Display Size
    mazon

    ₹72998

    ₹76999

    Check Details

    Discount

    9% OFF

    Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G

    Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G

    • Check12GB RAM
    • Check256GB/512GB Storage
    • Check6.78-inch Display Size
    mazon

    ₹67999

    ₹74999

    Check Details

    Discount

    9% OFF

    Vivo X300 5G

    Vivo X300 5G

    • Check16GB RAM
    • Check512GB Storage
    • Check6.78 inch Display Size
    lipkart

    ₹75999

    ₹83999

    Check Details

    Discount

    8% OFF

    Realme GT 8 Pro

    Realme GT 8 Pro

    • CheckUrban Blue/Diary White
    • Check12GB / 16GB RAM
    • Check256GB / 512GB Storage
    lipkart

    ₹72999

    ₹79999

    Check Details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G

    Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G

    • Check12GB RAM
    • Check256GB Storage
    • Check6.7-inch Display Size
    mazon

    ₹59998

    Check Details

    Find more mobilesArrow Icon

    iQOO has set the clock ticking for its next top-end phone. The company has confirmed that the iQOO 15 Ultra will launch in early February 2026 and has already started taking pre-orders in China. Along with the timeline, iQOO has revealed a key feature that sets this phone apart from most high-end models: an active cooling fan.

    iQOO 15 Ultra is likely to launch in India in February with a built-in cooling fan. (iQOO)
    iQOO 15 Ultra is likely to launch in India in February with a built-in cooling fan. (iQOO)

    Smartphones with built-in fans usually target gaming users rather than everyday buyers. By adding this feature to the Ultra version, iQOO has signalled that it wants to focus strongly on sustained performance and long gaming use.

    Also read: iPhone 18 Pro design and colour options leaked in a new leaked video - Details

    iQOO 15 Ultra: Design and Other Key Features (Revealed)

    Images shared through pre-order listings offer a first look at the phone’s design. The iQOO 15 Ultra uses a round camera module on the back, with a ring layout around the lenses. This gives the device a clear identity that separates it from other premium phones. The body also shows small orange highlights, which reinforce iQOO’s gaming focus.

    The cooling fan sits near the lower section of the phone and remains visible from the outside. iQOO has chosen not to conceal this element. Reports also suggest that the company may offer a fan protection plan with coverage lasting up to five years, which suggests that the cooling system forms a core part of the phone’s design rather than an add-on.

    Also read: Flipkart Republic Day Sale: iPad A16, OnePlus Pad 2, Samsung tablets now at lowest prices

    The iQOO 15 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.85-inch LTPO OLED display with 2K resolution. Reports indicate support for a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. The panel may come from Samsung, though iQOO has not confirmed this detail.

    Under the hood, the device is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. This is the same chip expected to power the standard iQOO 15, placing both models on equal footing in terms of raw processing power.

    Also read: iOS 26.3: Here’s when your iPhone will get its next update

    Cooling System and Gaming Controls

    The built-in fan plays a central role in the iQOO 15 Ultra. The upgraded cooling setup aims to manage heat during long gaming sessions, which can help reduce performance drops caused by high temperatures. For users who play for extended periods, stable output can matter more than peak numbers.

    Leaks also point to the inclusion of shoulder triggers. If confirmed, these buttons would allow more control in games without relying only on touch input.

    On the other hand, camera details remain limited, but testing is said to include a periscope telephoto camera. Reports mention a 50MP sensor designed to improve zoom performance. The device may also support wireless charging and carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Technology/IQOO 15 Ultra Set To Launch Soon In India With Built-in Cooling Fan
    News/Technology/IQOO 15 Ultra Set To Launch Soon In India With Built-in Cooling Fan
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes