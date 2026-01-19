Flipkart Republic Day Sale: iPad A16, OnePlus Pad 2, Samsung tablets now at lowest prices

If a new tablet is on your shopping list and you’re waiting for the right time to get one, then Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale could be the perfect time to grab one at a lower price and with discounts. Whether you are looking for a tablet for work, study, or entertainment, the ongoing sale has listed tablets from top brands, including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, etc. So, we have curated some of the best deals below to help you to take advantage of these offers while stocks last during Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale 2026.
Apple iPad A16
The Apple iPad (2025) with the A16 chip is now available for Rs. 31,499, down from Rs. 34,900 at launch. The tablet includes a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, a 12MP rear camera, and a 12MP wide-angle front camera with a 122° field of view. Apple claims the device delivers up to 10 hours of web browsing or video playback on Wi-Fi.
The OPPO Pad 5, priced at Rs. 24,999 during the sale, was originally launched at Rs. 26,999. It comes with an 8MP front and rear camera setup and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset. The tablet features a 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD display and a 10,050mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.
The OnePlus Pad 2 is available for Rs. 31,999, significantly below its launch price of Rs. 39,999. The tablet includes a 12.1-inch 3K IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 13MP rear camera, and an 8MP front camera. It supports the OnePlus Stylo 2 and Smart Keyboard accessories, sold separately, making it a strong option for those seeking a flagship tablet at a reduced cost.
The Galaxy Tab A11+ is priced at Rs. 18,499 during the sale, down from Rs. 22,999. It features an 11-inch TFT LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. The tablet runs on Android 16 with One UI 8 and will receive seven years of software and security updates, offering long-term support for budget-conscious users.
Realme Pad 3
The Realme Pad 3 is available for Rs. 22,999, down from Rs. 26,999. It offers a 2.8K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max chipset. The tablet includes 8MP cameras on both the front and back and a large 12,200mAh battery, making it suitable for extended use.