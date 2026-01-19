Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Flipkart Republic Day Sale: iPad A16, OnePlus Pad 2, Samsung tablets now at lowest prices

    Looking to buy a tablet? Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale brings big discounts on iPad, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, OPPO and other tablets. 

    Updated on: Jan 19, 2026 12:19 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    You may be interested in

    Discount

    25% OFF

    OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, Twin Mint Colour

    OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, Twin Mint Colour

    • CheckOnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display
    • CheckDolby Atmos Quad Speakers
    • CheckWi-Fi Connectivity Tablet
    mazon

    ₹14999

    ₹19999

    Check Details

    Discount

    65% OFF

    Robustrion Cover for OnePlus Pad Go 2 12.1 inch Cover Case with Pencil Holder, Trifold Cover Case for OnePlus Pad Go 2 Tablet Cover [Auto Sleep Wake Support] - Black

    Robustrion Cover for OnePlus Pad Go 2 12.1 inch Cover Case with Pencil Holder, Trifold Cover Case for OnePlus Pad Go 2 Tablet Cover [Auto Sleep Wake Support] - Black

    • CheckRobustrion Cover for OnePlus Pad Go 2 12.1 inch Cover Case with Pencil Holder
    • CheckTrifold Cover Case for OnePlus Pad Go 2 Tablet Cover [Auto Sleep Wake Support] - Black
    mazon

    ₹699

    ₹1999

    Check Details

    Discount

    20% OFF

    OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo OPN2502 White in

    OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo OPN2502 White in

    • CheckOnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo OPN2502 White in
    mazon

    ₹3999

    ₹4999

    Check Details

    Discount

    11% OFF

    OnePlus Pad Go 2, 30.73 cm (12.1 inch) 2.8K Display, Dolby Vision™, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Quad Speakers, AI, 10050 mAh Battery, 5G Tablet, 8GB RAM 256 GB Storage, Shadow Black

    OnePlus Pad Go 2, 30.73 cm (12.1 inch) 2.8K Display, Dolby Vision™, 120Hz Refresh Rate, Quad Speakers, AI, 10050 mAh Battery, 5G Tablet, 8GB RAM 256 GB Storage, Shadow Black

    • CheckOnePlus Pad Go 2
    • Check30.73 cm (12.1 inch) 2.8K Display
    • CheckDolby Vision™
    mazon

    ₹31999

    ₹35999

    Check Details

    If a new tablet is on your shopping list and you’re waiting for the right time to get one, then Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale could be the perfect time to grab one at a lower price and with discounts. Whether you are looking for a tablet for work, study, or entertainment, the ongoing sale has listed tablets from top brands, including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, etc. So, we have curated some of the best deals below to help you to take advantage of these offers while stocks last during Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale 2026.

    Get the best tablet deals this Republic Day on iPad, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, and OPPO.
    Get the best tablet deals this Republic Day on iPad, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, and OPPO.

    Apple iPad A16

    The Apple iPad (2025) with the A16 chip is now available for Rs. 31,499, down from Rs. 34,900 at launch. The tablet includes a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, a 12MP rear camera, and a 12MP wide-angle front camera with a 122° field of view. Apple claims the device delivers up to 10 hours of web browsing or video playback on Wi-Fi.

    Also read: iPhone 18 Pro could launch with under-display face ID, claims leak

    OPPO Pad 5

    The OPPO Pad 5, priced at Rs. 24,999 during the sale, was originally launched at Rs. 26,999. It comes with an 8MP front and rear camera setup and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset. The tablet features a 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD display and a 10,050mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

    OnePlus Pad 2

    The OnePlus Pad 2 is available for Rs. 31,999, significantly below its launch price of Rs. 39,999. The tablet includes a 12.1-inch 3K IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 13MP rear camera, and an 8MP front camera. It supports the OnePlus Stylo 2 and Smart Keyboard accessories, sold separately, making it a strong option for those seeking a flagship tablet at a reduced cost.

    Also read: iOS 26.3: Here’s when your iPhone will get its next update

    Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+

    The Galaxy Tab A11+ is priced at Rs. 18,499 during the sale, down from Rs. 22,999. It features an 11-inch TFT LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. The tablet runs on Android 16 with One UI 8 and will receive seven years of software and security updates, offering long-term support for budget-conscious users.

    Realme Pad 3

    The Realme Pad 3 is available for Rs. 22,999, down from Rs. 26,999. It offers a 2.8K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max chipset. The tablet includes 8MP cameras on both the front and back and a large 12,200mAh battery, making it suitable for extended use.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Technology/Flipkart Republic Day Sale: IPad A16, OnePlus Pad 2, Samsung Tablets Now At Lowest Prices
    News/Technology/Flipkart Republic Day Sale: IPad A16, OnePlus Pad 2, Samsung Tablets Now At Lowest Prices
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes