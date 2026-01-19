Flipkart Republic Day Sale: iPad A16, OnePlus Pad 2, Samsung tablets now at lowest prices

If a new tablet is on your shopping list and you’re waiting for the right time to get one, then Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale could be the perfect time to grab one at a lower price and with discounts. Whether you are looking for a tablet for work, study, or entertainment, the ongoing sale has listed tablets from top brands, including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, etc. So, we have curated some of the best deals below to help you to take advantage of these offers while stocks last during Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale 2026.

