Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 tipped to use dual glass display to tackle crease issue

Samsung may introduce a new display structure in its next foldable smartphone to address long-standing concerns around screen creases. Industry reports suggest that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could feature a dual ultra-thin glass (UTG) OLED panel, a change that aims to reduce the visible crease that forms along the fold line. Samsung may introduce a new foldable display design to reduce screen creases in its next Galaxy Z Fold smartphone. (Bloomberg)

Dual Glass Layers to Reduce Creases According to a report by DealSite, Samsung Display is developing a foldable OLED panel that places ultra-thin glass layers on both sides of the display stack. Current foldable phones usually rely on a single UTG layer on the top cover window. Adding a second layer beneath the OLED panel may help distribute pressure more evenly when the device folds.

Samsung Display recently showcased a near crease-free foldable OLED panel at CES 2026. The demonstration highlighted structural changes designed to limit crease depth. According to the report, the new panel may reduce crease depth by about 20 percent compared to the display used in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Reports also suggest internal design updates beyond the glass layers. Samsung Display has reportedly adjusted the laminated layers and altered how light passes through the panel. The company may also change the backplate that supports the foldable display. The updated backplate could include laser-drilled micro holes that help spread stress during folding, which may reduce crease formation over time.

