iPhone 17e: 6 Upgrades Apple may bring to its next mid-range iPhone

Apple is preparing to expand its mid-range iPhone lineup with the expected launch of the iPhone 17e, which will replace the iPhone 16e. Reports suggest the phone could arrive in February or March. While Apple may not alter the overall approach for this model, several changes are now being discussed by industry watchers and tipsters. The iPhone 17e is expected to be launched soon, with changes to the design, camera and features. (HT)

Dynamic Island may replace the notch The iPhone 17e is expected to bring a visible design update. Unlike the iPhone 16e, which used the traditional notch, the new model may adopt the Dynamic Island layout for Face ID sensors and the front camera. Some reports disagree on this change, but several sources point toward Apple moving ahead with the newer cutout style. The display size is likely to remain at 6.1 inches with an OLED panel, similar to the iPhone 15 design. The refresh rate is expected to stay at 60Hz.

A19 chip under the hood Leaks suggest the iPhone 17e may run on the A19 chip, the same processor expected in the standard iPhone 17. A known tipster has indicated that Apple could avoid limiting performance this time. The iPhone 16e used a version of its flagship chip with reduced graphics power, but the next model may receive a more complete version.

MagSafe support expected One of the main complaints about the iPhone 16e was the absence of MagSafe. Apple may address this by adding magnetic support and wireless charging through MagSafe accessories. Reports suggest wireless charging speeds could rise to 20W or 25W, compared to the 7.5W limit on the previous model.

