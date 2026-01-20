Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    iPhone 17e: 6 Upgrades Apple may bring to its next mid-range iPhone

    iPhone 17e is expected to launch soon, with reports suggesting design changes, charging upgrades, improved performance, and camera updates.

    Published on: Jan 20, 2026 4:03 PM IST
    By MD Ijaj Khan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    You may be interested in

    Apple iPhone 17

    Apple iPhone 17

    • CheckBlack
    • Check8GB RAM
    • Check256GB/512GB Storage
    lipkart

    ₹82900

    Check Details

    Apple iPhone 17 Pro

    Apple iPhone 17 Pro

    • CheckSilver
    • Check12GB RAM
    • Check256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB Storage
    mazon

    ₹134900

    Check Details

    Apple IPhone 17 Pro Max

    Apple IPhone 17 Pro Max

    • CheckSilver
    • Check12GB RAM
    • Check256GB/512GB/1TB/2TB Storage
    mazon

    ₹149900

    Check Details

    Apple iPhone 16

    Apple iPhone 16

    • CheckBlack
    • Check8 GB RAM
    • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
    lipkart

    ₹69900

    Check Details

    IPhone 16 Pro Max

    IPhone 16 Pro Max

    • CheckBlack Titanium
    • Check8 GB RAM
    • Check256 GB Storage
    lipkart

    ₹134900

    Check Details

    Find more mobilesArrow Icon

    Apple is preparing to expand its mid-range iPhone lineup with the expected launch of the iPhone 17e, which will replace the iPhone 16e. Reports suggest the phone could arrive in February or March. While Apple may not alter the overall approach for this model, several changes are now being discussed by industry watchers and tipsters.

    The iPhone 17e is expected to be launched soon, with changes to the design, camera and features. (HT)
    The iPhone 17e is expected to be launched soon, with changes to the design, camera and features. (HT)

    Dynamic Island may replace the notch

    The iPhone 17e is expected to bring a visible design update. Unlike the iPhone 16e, which used the traditional notch, the new model may adopt the Dynamic Island layout for Face ID sensors and the front camera. Some reports disagree on this change, but several sources point toward Apple moving ahead with the newer cutout style. The display size is likely to remain at 6.1 inches with an OLED panel, similar to the iPhone 15 design. The refresh rate is expected to stay at 60Hz.

    Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 tipped to use dual glass display to tackle crease issue

    A19 chip under the hood

    Leaks suggest the iPhone 17e may run on the A19 chip, the same processor expected in the standard iPhone 17. A known tipster has indicated that Apple could avoid limiting performance this time. The iPhone 16e used a version of its flagship chip with reduced graphics power, but the next model may receive a more complete version.

    MagSafe support expected

    One of the main complaints about the iPhone 16e was the absence of MagSafe. Apple may address this by adding magnetic support and wireless charging through MagSafe accessories. Reports suggest wireless charging speeds could rise to 20W or 25W, compared to the 7.5W limit on the previous model.

    Also read: Retired cop duped 2.40 lakh after a fake call on pension update

    Front camera upgrade

    The iPhone 17e may feature an 18MP front camera, replacing the 12MP unit used earlier. The camera is also expected to support Center Stage, which adjusts framing during video calls and group shots. This feature has already appeared on higher-end models.

    Apple's modem is likely to improve efficiency

    Apple may equip the iPhone 17e with its in-house C1X modem, though some reports mention the older C1 as a possibility. The C1X modem reportedly offers faster data speeds and lower power use. However, it may still lack 5G mmWave support.

    Also read: iOS 26.3: Here’s when your iPhone will get its next update

    Price and storage to stay unchanged

    The iPhone 17e is expected to start at $599, matching the launch price of the iPhone 16e. Storage options may remain the same, with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants likely to be offered.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Technology/IPhone 17e: 6 Upgrades Apple May Bring To Its Next Mid-range IPhone
    News/Technology/IPhone 17e: 6 Upgrades Apple May Bring To Its Next Mid-range IPhone
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes