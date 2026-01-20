Realme P4 Power confirmed to launch in India on January 29: Check expected price, specs and more

Realme is set to expand its popular P-series lineup with the launch of the Realme P4 Power. The device is set make its debut in the country on January 29, 2026. Realme announced the launch through its official social media channels. Following the launch, the smartphone will be available to buy from Flipkart, where a dedicated product page is already live. Realme P4 Power is launching in India on January 29, 2026. (Realme )

Realme P4 Power: Key Specifications and Features (Confirmed) The main focus of the Realme P4 Power is its battery capacity. The device will come with a 10,001mAh battery. Realme claims the device can deliver at least one and a half days of regular use on a single charge. The company also claims that the device can offer over 31 days of standby time. Even when the battery drops to three percent, the device is said to offer nearly two hours of usage. Realme has also partnered with Pearl Academy to work on the phone’s design.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 tipped to use dual glass display to tackle crease issue

In terms of hardware, the Realme P4 Power is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset is also likely to support 80W wired fast charging. Realme has mentioned the inclusion of a HyperVision chip along with an AI-based chip, though detailed functions have not been shared.

For photography, the smartphone is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup. This may include a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, the phone is likely to house a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.