Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

      Realme P4 Power confirmed to launch in India on January 29: Check expected price, specs and more

      The Realme P4 Power 5G smartphone is confirmed to launch in India on January 29. Here’s what Realme may have in store for you.

      Published on: Jan 20, 2026 7:35 PM IST
      By MD Ijaj Khan
      Share
      Share via
      • facebook
      • twitter
      • linkedin
      • whatsapp
      Copy link
      • copy link

      You may be interested in

      Discount

      13% OFF

      Realme P4 5G

      Realme P4 5G

      • CheckPink
      • Check8GB RAM
      • Check128GB Storage
      lipkart

      ₹18999

      ₹21999

      Check Details

      Realme C85 5G

      Realme C85 5G

      • Check4GB / 6GB RAM
      • Check128GB Storage
      • Check6.8 inch Display Size
      lipkart

      ₹16499

      Check Details

      Discount

      6% OFF

      Realme 15x 5G

      Realme 15x 5G

      • Check6GB/8GB RAM
      • Check128GB/256GB Storage
      • Check6.8-inch Display Size
      mazon

      ₹17765

      ₹18999

      Check Details

      Discount

      28% OFF

      Samsung Galaxy F17 5G

      Samsung Galaxy F17 5G

      • CheckViolet Pop
      • Check4GB/6GB/8GB RAM
      • Check128GB Storage
      mazon

      ₹13000

      ₹17999

      Check Details

      OPPO A5 Pro

      OPPO A5 Pro

      • Check8 GB RAM
      • Check128 GB / 256 GB Storage
      • Check6.67 inches Display Size
      mazon

      ₹18999

      Check Details

      Find more mobilesArrow Icon

      Realme is set to expand its popular P-series lineup with the launch of the Realme P4 Power. The device is set make its debut in the country on January 29, 2026. Realme announced the launch through its official social media channels. Following the launch, the smartphone will be available to buy from Flipkart, where a dedicated product page is already live.

      Realme P4 Power is launching in India on January 29, 2026. (Realme )
      Realme P4 Power is launching in India on January 29, 2026. (Realme )

      Realme P4 Power: Key Specifications and Features (Confirmed)

      The main focus of the Realme P4 Power is its battery capacity. The device will come with a 10,001mAh battery. Realme claims the device can deliver at least one and a half days of regular use on a single charge. The company also claims that the device can offer over 31 days of standby time. Even when the battery drops to three percent, the device is said to offer nearly two hours of usage. Realme has also partnered with Pearl Academy to work on the phone’s design.

      Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 tipped to use dual glass display to tackle crease issue

      In terms of hardware, the Realme P4 Power is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset is also likely to support 80W wired fast charging. Realme has mentioned the inclusion of a HyperVision chip along with an AI-based chip, though detailed functions have not been shared.

      For photography, the smartphone is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup. This may include a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, the phone is likely to house a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

      Also read: Retired cop duped 2.40 lakh after a fake call on pension update

      Furthermore, the Realme P4 Power is expected to run Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0. The company has confirmed that the device will receive three years of Android version updates and four years of security updates. The handset is also expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It may carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

      Also read: iOS 26.3: Here’s when your iPhone will get its next update

      Realme P4 Power: Price and Colour Options

      Realme P4 Power is expected to be priced at Rs. 37,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, the base variant is expected to be priced below 30,000 in India. The device is confirmed to come in three colour options: TransOrange, TransBlue, and TransSilver.

      recommendedIcon
      News/Technology/Realme P4 Power Confirmed To Launch In India On January 29: Check Expected Price, Specs And More
      News/Technology/Realme P4 Power Confirmed To Launch In India On January 29: Check Expected Price, Specs And More
      • mint-logo
      • HH-logo
      • mint-lounge
      • HT_Auto
      • ht-tech
      • ht-bangla
      • healthshots
      • OTT-icon
      • slurrp-icon
      • smartcast-logo
      • ht-kannada
      • ht-tamil
      • ht-telugu
      • ht-marathi
      • logo-fab-play
      • VCCircle_logo-white
      • TechCircle_logo_white
      • VCCEdge_logo_white
      • edge-insights-logo
      © 2026 HindustanTimes