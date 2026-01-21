Do you really need three cameras on your phone? Many users don’t think so

Open your photo gallery and scroll back a few years. You may notice something missing. Despite carrying a phone with three cameras, most people rarely use one of them. Smartphone makers keep adding more cameras, but many users may not need all of them. The third lens on the back of most phones, often the ultrawide camera, looks useful on paper. In daily use, it often sits idle. Here’s why your phone may carry a third camera lens that you use far less than expected. (HT)

This question came up while going through years of stored photos. Among thousands of images, very few came from an ultrawide camera. That discovery raises a simple point: if people rarely use a feature, does it deserve space on a phone?

How wide phone cameras already are Most smartphones now ship with at least two rear cameras. One serves as the main camera, while the other offers an ultrawide view. Some phones also add a telephoto lens. What many users do not realise is that the main camera itself is already wide.

Early smartphones used wide lenses to cover more situations with a single camera. Devices such as the iPhone 4 and Galaxy S3 used lenses close to 29 mm in full-frame terms. In traditional photography, lenses under 35 mm count as wide. By that standard, phone cameras have always leaned wide.

When brands introduced dual cameras, they pushed this further. Phones like the LG G5 paired a main camera around 26 mm with an ultrawide lens near 9 mm. The goal was simple: fit more into the frame.

